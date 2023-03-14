When is The Last of Us season 2? What we know





The last of us.

I’m your cool, slutty daddy, said The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal on the red carpet of HBO’s latest hit series, based on the post-apocalyptic video game. Weeks later, the network would renew The Last of Us for a second season. Is there a correlation between Easter thirst and a renewal of the season? Maybe! The first season, which aired its heartbreaking finale on Sunday, March 12, was largely a faithful adaptation of the original game, with a few notable exceptions, and ended in the same location as the game. But HBO is like a hungry zombie, wanting more, more, more! Series co-creators Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckman (co-president of Naughty Dog, the video game development company behind TLOU) weren’t super present with details about Joel (Pascal) and Ellies (Bella Ramsey) TV fates, which makes sense, considering the first season just wrapped. Still, it seems like it’s high time to compile everything we know about the upcoming second season, and you won’t even have to threaten us with a switchblade to squeeze the information out of us.

Even with all the craving for slutty cool dad, record viewership might be the main reason. The second episode did even better than the first by around one million viewers, grossing an audience of 5.7 million on HBO Max and linear TV platforms after its release last Sunday, a jump of 22%. It was the strongest second-week viewership growth for any HBO Original drama series in network history. The Critical Darling tells the story of smuggler Joel (Pascal) who must deliver an important child (played by Bella Ramsey, not Grogu) across America after a fungal outbreak creates a band of cannibalistic zombie creatures. Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey and Storm Reid also star. There’s a lot to be grateful for in our own dystopia for, notably, another Pascal press tour where he walks around looking hot.

Yes and no. The Last of Us: Part II is an even bigger game than the first, and because of that, the story of the second game will be spread over multiple seasons. How much? There’s no way to know. When pressed on how many seasons the game’s adaptation will take, Mazin and Druckman grew cold. You did note that we won’t say how many, Mazin told GQ. But more than one is factually correct. The second game (SPOILER ALERT) is largely set four years after the original game, which leaves plenty of wiggle room if Mazin and Druckman want to build that story. Also, fans of the game know that something seismic happens relatively early in the second games, which feels like a season finale rather than a season opener. At this point, it feels like the only thing we know is what we don’t know.

From a bird’s eye view, Mazin and Druckman seem pretty happy with the show’s first season and ready to give another episode along the same lines. Our goal remains exactly as it was for the first season, which is to deliver a show that makes fans happy, Mazin told GQ. Still, the creators recognized some things that season two could do to improve on the first season. The most important thing has not to do with the plot, but with the setting. Some, including Stephen King, have noted that sometimes Joel and Ellies’ cross-country trip doesn’t really feel cross-country. This is partly due to the fact that the entire season was filmed in Canada. My goal is to do better next season now that we’ve learned some lessons,” Mazin told a news conference, according to TV Line. From time to time [in season one] you get a bit of an Oh, this is Canada, when we don’t want this to be Canada.

Oh, you’re so impatient. Players of the game were forced to wait a full seven years between the first and second game to learn the fate of Joel and Ellie, but it seems unlikely that viewers will have to wait that long. In the GQ interview, the interviewer refers to viewers having to wait two years to find out the fate of the main characters, which none of the creators dispute. Just for context, the first season began filming in July 2021 and arrived on HBO in January of this year. If they replicate that timeline, we can expect it to be Fall 2024 at the earliest. Still, Druckman noted to GQ that with season two, I find the process easier. So maybe they’ll speed it up a bit? Still, as long as no one has to wait seven years yet, well, take what we can get.

