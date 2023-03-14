How The Last of Us bucks the trend of on-screen homosexuality | Television & radio





The world is over. Cordyceps, a mushroom-blooming fungal infection, has ravaged mankind. The streets outside are silent, dotted with pockets of violence and desperation.

Given this dark, post-apocalyptic setting, viewers might not have expected HBO’s third installment The Last of Us to take the form of a deeply heartbreaking queer romantic bottle episode. And the theme of homosexuality has only continued to surface throughout the show as we approach today’s finale.

The first two episodes of the series had laid the groundwork for what we needed to understand the Cordyceps pandemic and fleshed out the stories of protagonists Joel and Ellie. They also provided audiences with a level of comfort with its familiar genre setting. Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann know that three years after the start of an actual pandemic and a concurrent increase in pandemic storytelling, people know what to expect from a show like this. This meant almost everyone was blindsided by the creative choice that came next, which represented a clean break from the genre conformity of the rest of the series, with its depiction of queer love in a post-apocalyptic setting a key aspect. of this surprise. .

Queerness is too often experienced as a form of luxury, a privileged indulgence of the modern world. It’s a perspective that seeps into the small screen. RuPauls Drag Race popularized the aesthetic excess associated with queer performance, bonded by sequins, luxurious fabrics and false eyelashes. In The L Word, when tennis star Dana comes out, her mother says she sees lesbian life as a superfluous modern choice (we all have feelings for our friends Dana, that doesn’t mean you have to act on it ). Mainstream science fiction has also explored the idea that advances in technology can produce more queerness; like in Black Mirrors Striking Vipers, in which best friends Danny and Theo embark on an illicit affair in a virtual reality video game. In these depictions, queerness is almost futuristic, but exists exclusively in those high-tech, late-capitalist, hyper-consumerist, and hedonistic futures underpinned by indulgence rather than necessity.

Bella Ramsay as Ellie in the season finale of The Last of Us. Photograph: HBO/Warner Media/2023 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved.

Queerness in The Last of Us goes against this trend. Here, homosexuality does not depend on advanced material conditions; on the contrary, it belongs as much to dystopias as to utopias. It would still exist. In fact, in an alternate timeline where the world had burned down, perhaps new forms of homosexuality would certainly rise from the ashes. Frank and Bill, the two gay characters whose romance we follow in the unexpected bottle episode, find themselves in a barren and lonely landscape, but that also means they have a blank canvas on which to create their own kind of love. Alone, in their home, they carve out their own queer world.

It also suggests that weirdness isn’t something the characters could fully explore in earlier times. Thus, in their history, the progress of society did not engender homosexuality, it was the destruction of society that did. The same may be true for Ellie who grew up in this apocalyptic hell and begins to explore her own sexuality by episode seven. his homosexuality upon entering adulthood in an unrecognizable society.

Our current policy is a constant reminder that the progression of time does not equal the progression of values ​​that modern or industrial societies do not inherently give rise to a better world. Television often suggests that it is, a notion that is also subtly reiterated all around us in the form of rainbow capitalism and liberal homonationalism. But queerness is not the property of a technological future or even a bare past. It disrupts norms; he can teleport to any alternate timeline and not only thrives in living and productivity spaces, but also persists alongside death and destruction. It’s an idea worth clinging to, in a world that seems to be building and burning at the same time.

