New American Football Report Outlines Reyna-Berhalter FeudExBulletin





An external investigation has concluded that an incident of domestic violence in the 1990s does not prevent US Soccer from hiring coach Gregg Berhalter, who led the US men’s national team in the World Cup of the year last. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images .

A new report from US Soccer has cleared coach Gregg Berhalter, who coached the US men’s national soccer team at the FIFA World Cup last year, to remain a candidate in the ongoing search of the team’s next head coach after the revelation of a decades-old national. allegation of abuse earlier this year.

And it exposed the problematic behavior of Claudio and Danielle Reyna, the parents of one of the national team’s most promising young stars, who had known about the incident for years but only brought it to light. after their son saw limited playing time during the World Cup. .

“US Soccer takes both allegations of violence and allegations of inappropriate behavior towards our officials and staff seriously,” the federation said in a statement. “Given the conclusion of investigators that there are no legal impediments to his employment, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate for the position of head coach of the men’s national team.”

Berhalter’s offer to renew his contract as head coach was put on hold late last year when allegations surfaced of an incident of domestic violence between him and his now-wife Rosalind, then that they were both freshmen at the University of North Carolina at the start. 1990s.

After learning of the allegation in December, US Soccer hired law firm Alston & Bird to conduct an independent investigation. The investigation later widened to include “potential inappropriate behaviour” towards federation officials and staff in relation to the original allegation.

The final report, released on Monday, concluded the incident was “unlawful and improper”.

But since it happened 26 years before Berhalter was hired, investigators say, that “does not preclude an employer from employing him.”

“Based on the information obtained, we conclude that the 1992 incident was an isolated event, and we find no evidence to suggest that Mr. Berhalter engaged in similar misconduct at any other time,” the report said.

The report also confirmed that the allegations were brought to US Soccer by Claudio Reyna, former captain of the US men’s national team and former MLS club official Austin FC, and his wife, Danielle, herself a former soccer player. National team. The couple’s 20-year-old son Gio played for the national team as a substitute at last year’s World Cup.

The revelation that the Reynas had shared the allegation with the federation shook the footballing world in January. The Reynas and Berhalter were close friends. The women were roommates at UNC and the men had been close since childhood.

But, apparently upset by their son’s limited playing time, as well as comments made about him later by Berhalter, the Reynas contacted US Soccer to air the allegation as Berhalter’s coaching contract neared expiry. expiration.

Although US Soccer officials said they believe the allegation was shared in an effort to dissuade the federation from hiring Berhalter for another term as head coach, investigators have concluded that the conduct des Reynas did not constitute blackmail or extortion.

The investigation includes the fullest account of the Berhalter incident, which took place in January 1992.

“Once outside, Mrs. Berhalter punched Mr. Berhalter in the face; Mr. Berhalter pushed her to the ground and kicked her twice; Mr. Berhalter was tackled by a passerby, unknown to the Berhalters; and Ms. Berhalter made herself up and to the left,” the report read.

No police report was filed and Rosalind did not consult a doctor. Gregg and Rosalind were then college football players at UNC. Both reported the incident to their respective head coach the following day, according to the report. No team official took disciplinary action.

Berhalter himself acknowledged the incident in January.

In a statement, Berhalter said the couple separated for some time as they sought counseling. The two eventually reconnected and have since been married for over 25 years.

“To date, this type of behavior has never been repeated,” he wrote in the statement, signed by both Berhalter and his wife.

The report also describes years of Claudio Reyna’s contact with US Soccer officials and staff “to convey certain complaints and comments about US Soccer’s treatment of its children”, particularly Gio.

Respondents described the communications as “inappropriate”, “intimidating” and “meaningful”. In an email obtained by investigators, Reyna complained about the federation’s use of female referees, calling it “embarrassing”.

Investigators found that Reyna’s communications did not violate any American football policies. But because Reyna was then an MLS club official, the communications could represent a breach of FIFA’s code of ethics, investigators have suggested. (Reyna resigned as athletic director of Austin FC in January.)

In its statement, US Soccer said the report “identifies a need” to review policies “regarding appropriate parental conduct and communications with personnel at the national team level.”

