WBC 2023 – Why Freddie Freeman plays for Team Canada





PHOENIX — When Team USA takes to the field for the World Baseball Classic with an all-star roster on Monday night at Chase Field, Freddie Freeman will be in the other dugout wearing a red uniform with Canada written across his chest.

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman declined the option to play for the United States at this year’s WBC, opting instead to represent the country where his late mother was born and raised.

It’s the same decision he made in 2017, when the United States won the tournament. Like back then, Canada is a long shot, while Team USA is a favorite to win the title, but that’s not what’s important to Freeman.

“I’m not sure that’s what she would want me to do, but in my heart that’s what I think I should do to honor her,” Freeman told the WBC. “I think she would be proud of me doing this. I think it’s the right decision to honor Rosemary Freeman.”

Rosemary Freeman died of skin cancer when Freddie was just 10, but he knows what Canada meant to his mother even at that young age, even though he was born and raised in the south from California after his parents left Ontario.

“I was 8 and we were at an Angels game,” Freeman recalled. “I was eating popcorn and the Canadian national anthem was playing and I’m sitting. [Then] it was as if someone had just torn me apart. It felt like I was suspended and it was my mother [who pulled me out of my seat]. It’s those little things that I remember.”

Honoring his mother means Freeman will face a team with many familiar faces, including fellow Dodger Mookie Betts and many other major league All-Star teammates on Monday night. The match rose to prominence in the Group C standings after Canada started their WBC schedule with a win over Great Britain and Team USA fell to 1-1 with a loss to Mexico on Sunday. . Freeman called the decision to forgo Team USA a difficult one, but he has no regrets.

“Letting your team play for your home country, there’s no right or wrong decision in that,” he said. “Whatever you think is the right decision is the right decision.”

Among those Freeman knows well who will be in the other dugout on Monday night is Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, who resides in Atlanta, where Freeman was a star for more than a decade. The two dined together this spring, and the American skipper has no intention of being lenient with Freeman when their teams meet.

“Fully understand what he’s doing,” DeRosa said. “I’ve known Freddie forever…watched him grow into one of the best players in the game. [And] certainly based on what we’re seeing, I won’t let Freddie beat us.”

It’s the same feeling players like Betts or former teammate Trea Turner will get when taking part in the unique matchup of friends and rivals that the WBC produces. Both would have loved to see Freeman dress for the United States, but they understand the importance of honoring his mother’s legacy.

“We would like to have him here, but I know he is [played for Canada] and he’s sticking to it,” Turner said. “It’s going to be weird to be in front of him again like it was at the start of my career. But he’s a stallion, and we have to watch out for him. He will be a tough batter for us.”

Said Betts: “That describes what Freddy is. And if I’m on first base, yeah, we’ll have fun. Freddie and I have that bond, but that bond with a mom is special.”

Freeman honors Rosemary more than once every few years in international competitions. He also wears sleeves under his uniform in remembrance of her. Melanoma runs in his family, so it’s also for his own health.

“I’d rather be warm for a few hours than go through chemotherapy,” Freeman said. “I’m redhead and fair-skinned, so it’s a bit of both. [honoring her and protecting myself].”

Freeman also wants to shine a light on Canadian baseball. Anyone in the country who picks up a bat instead of a hockey stick knows they probably won’t get the same attention on the diamond as a star on the ice.

“If everyone was healthy and playing, there are a lot of really good Canadian baseball players,” Freeman said. “I’m happy to jump with them.”

He’s already made quite an impression on young Canadian teammates who wouldn’t normally share a locker room with a former MLB MVP. Easily the biggest name on a team that has only five current major league players on the roster, Freeman has plenty of eyes on him inside the Canada clubhouse.

“In the cage, Freddie was talking about his routine, his approach, how you have to keep the routine and not deviate from it because it’s something you always have to have,” said Owen Cassie , Team Canada outfielder and Chicago Cubs prospect. said. “It’s cool because not many 20-year-olds can play for their country, so I’m just very, very grateful for the opportunity that I can actually be around these guys and know that I can ask questions and not not be scrutinized for it.”

If Canada can pull off an upset on Monday, Freeman will undoubtedly have achieved his goal of bringing attention to his team. And he would probably take a moment to think about his mother, who died long before her son became dominant in the sport like few others did in his day – and do so as a proud son of his native land.

“Everyone loves the story of my past, but I think Canadians want wins, and so do we,” Freeman said. “She was a wonderful person who was taken way too soon. God needed an angel. It was unfortunate, but she was a wonderful person.”

