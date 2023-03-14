Australia, US, UK unveil AUKUS nuclear submarine plans | military news





Leaders from the US, UK and Australia have released details on how Australia will acquire nuclear submarines under the Asia-Pacific Security Agreement, which was first revealed 18 months ago.

Under the AUKUS agreement, which aims to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, Australia will purchase three US nuclear submarines.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanis said in a joint statement Monday that Australia would have the option to purchase two more nuclear submarines after an initial deal scheduled for the early 2030s. when they met in California.

China received only glimpses of mention on Monday, but the security pact is part of an ongoing effort by the three countries to counter China’s growing military power and increasingly entrenched position in the Asia-Pacific.

This includes commitments to collaborate on building artificial intelligence capabilities, hypersonic weapons, and other advanced technologies.

AUKUS The strengthened trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US demonstrates a shared commitment to revitalize the partnership and strengthen it to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

State Department (@StateDept) March 13, 2023

Speaking from the Roma Naval Base in San Diego, Biden recounted the moment: It is an inflection point in history where efforts to strengthen deterrence and promote stability will shape the prospects for peace for decades to come.

Biden is proud to be your shipmate to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Albanese noted that it is the first time in 65 years and the second time in history that the United States has shared nuclear propulsion technology, and he is grateful for it.

Meanwhile, Sunak cited growing challenges, including Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, China’s increasing restraint and destabilizing behavior by Iran and North Korea.

He said it is more important than ever to strengthen our country’s resilience in the face of this new reality. Ultimately, however, the defense of our values, as always, depends on the quality of our relationships with others.

Beijing has repeatedly accused the AUKUS trio of adopting a Cold War mentality that risks further escalating tensions in the region.

Beijing-based analyst Andy Mok told Al Jazeera that the deal is further evidence of US anxieties and fears about an unstable and peacefully emerging China.

The senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization argues that while China’s approach to expanding its regional and global reach includes diplomacy, investment and economics, the United States has probably relied solely on a military approach.

long term plan

The sale, announced on Monday, is part of a long-term, multi-stage plan to make Australia a full partner in defending top-secret US nuclear technology previously shared only with Britain.

In the short term, Australian troops and civilians will be deployed alongside US and British navies to nuclear submarine bases in both countries, the leaders said in a joint statement.

The US and UK will also increase nuclear submarine stops in Australian ports over the next few years before beginning a more substantial forward rotation in Australia.

The move will be part of a 10-year effort to help Australia develop the infrastructure, technological capacity, industry and human capital needed to operate and develop its own submarines.

According to plans announced by the three countries, Washington will sell three Virginia-class submarines to Australia by the early 2030s, each worth $3 billion, pending congressional approval.

Meanwhile, Australia and the UK will begin building new submarine models with US technology and support, with the UK expected to deliver its first homegrown nuclear submarine by the late 2030s. Australia expects to deliver these new vessels to the Navy by the early 2040s.

While it will take years to fully materialize, the agreement represents an ambitious change for the three allies as they seek to counter China’s rapidly expanding military power in the Pacific.

China’s military growth has included the expansion of its more sophisticated naval fleet and the construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea that observers say China has turned into a base. The Philippines has deployed coast guards and maritime militias in territories claimed in whole or in part by Brunei, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam, and a 2016 international court ruling filed by Manila found that claims over the sea had no legal basis. I ignored it. .

China, which aims to launch its third aircraft carrier this year, is also aggressively asserting sovereignty over the autonomous democratic republic of Taiwan, such as holding large-scale military exercises in Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy visited last year. Pelosi.

Australia’s participation in AUKUS sparked a brief but bitter dispute with France after Canberra withdrew a previous deal to replace its aging diesel-powered submarine fleet with conventional French vessels valued at $66 billion.

Compared to the Collins-class submarines scheduled for retirement in Australia, Virginia-class submarines are nearly twice as long and have nearly three times as many crew members, carrying 132 people.

American ships can also remain submerged almost indefinitely and fire powerful cruise missiles.

@RishiSunak The British Prime Minister and I share a vision of a safe and secure world.

And tomorrow we’ll talk more about how we’re working with AUKUS. pic.twitter.com/TNIat54vpz

Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 13, 2023

China has argued that AUKUS threatens to spark an arms race and violates the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

China said transferring nuclear weapons material from a nuclear-weapon state to a non-nuclear-weapon state was a blatant violation of the spirit of the treaty.

We urge the US, UK and Australia to abandon the cold war mentality and the zero-sum game, respect international obligations in good faith and do more things conducive to regional peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Maoning said. Beijing reporter.

In a joint summit statement issued Monday, the US, UK and Australia dismissed criticism, saying they would continue to consult with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to develop a non-proliferation approach that sets the strongest precedent for acquiring nuclear weapons. – Powered submarine ability.

Meanwhile, Biden stressed that while the submarine is nuclear-powered, there will be no nuclear weapons.

The Prime Minister has announced that Britain will increase defense investment to meet the challenges of an increasingly unstable and complex world.

This 5 billion investment will bolster ammunition, modernize Britain’s nuclear power company and fund the next phase of the AUKUS submarine programme. pic.twitter.com/hrkbFdcBBm

British Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 13, 2023

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the UK announced an additional $6 billion in military funding over the next two years to replenish and strengthen essential ammunition stocks, modernize Britain’s nuclear enterprise and fund the next phase of the AUKUS submarine programme.

Downing Street added in a statement that it was considering long-term spending increases for the defense budget.

