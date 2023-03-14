US officials project calm as China stuns world with Iran-Saudi Arabia deal





This display of nonchalance also suggests that the administration is keen to allay concerns that China is eroding the Americas’ global influence at a time when the Biden administration is seeking solidarity with partners and allies to counter what the Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls out Beijing’s threat to the rules. established international order.

Ultimately, that’s a good thing, a US official said of Friday’s announcement that Beijing had brokered a deal with Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties. We want de-escalation in the Middle East and have worked in that direction. People aren’t too upset that it was the Chinese who made it. Four others made similar comments downplaying the significance of the deal, all on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic topic.

The other tactic: US officials stress that America remains highly engaged in the Middle East, pointing to recent military exercises, visits by US diplomats and President Joe Bidens’ call with the Sultan of Oman earlier this month .

Given the growing rhetoric about a cold war between the United States and China, it makes sense for US officials to avoid perceptions of panic that could suggest weakness. In addition, both Washington and Beijing have an interest in a stable Middle East, not least because of the region’s centrality to global energy needs. The United States has more of a security interest, while China has more of an economic interest.

If the administration was angry, what could it do? asked Ryan Hass, a former China member of the National Security Council during the Obama administration. He added: At the 60,000 foot level, we were not in fundamental tension with each other in the Middle East.

Such assessments, however, go hand in hand with Bidens’ assertions that, globally, the United States and China are in competition economically and otherwise. While Biden insists he’s not looking for conflict, he and his team are pushing European and Asian allies to reduce their reliance on Beijing.

While Beijing said the deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflected no selfish interests, it relied on the dynamics of the deals. China plans to convene a meeting of the Gulf Six-Iran Cooperation Council later this year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

And Chinese leader Xi Jinping reportedly plans to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week following a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hell is expected to push the recently announced Chinese proposal on its way to ending the war. The meetings come amid US warnings that China may send weapons to Russia to help in its war against Ukraine.

The deal will see Saudi Arabia and Iran restore diplomatic ties cut seven years ago and reopen their embassies on each other’s soil within two months. It also includes promises of security cooperation, with the aim of reducing direct and indirect attacks on each other’s interests across the region. US officials in particular hope it will further ease the misery in Yemen, where the Saudis and Iranians are in a proxy war but a truce holds.

Michael Singh, former senior director for Middle East affairs at the National Security Council, predicted Beijing’s initiative will likely expose divisions within the Biden administration.

One side will say de-escalation is good for the United States, yes, the Chinese have their PR moment, but it’s a temporary thing, Singh said. Others in the administration will respond by concluding that chasing after these Gulf states is futile, they are moving away from us, and even if they don’t align with the Chinese, it’s not worth it to prosecute them with security agreements.

Yet, Singh stressed, we should not panic the mere fact that Saudi-Iranian de-escalation is in fact in the national interest of the United States.

The deal was arguably a watershed moment for China as it seeks to increase its global influence. Xi has launched a global security initiative, which Beijing markets as an alternative to a US-dominated international system wracked by instability.

Stepping into the Middle East was a special stab in Washington’s eye. But China also had some advantages in this particular circumstance.

Unlike the United States, Beijing maintains diplomatic relations with Iran and therefore has Tehran’s ear. US relations with Riyadh are also in bad shape given differences over human rights, energy production, and more. Meanwhile, the Saudis had sought to ease tensions with Iran for several years, a process the United States supported and China moved closer to a process already underway.

Some observers say U.S. officials could play a longer game, especially given their lack of faith in Iranian promises and lingering global concerns over Iran’s nuclear plans.

When Iran inevitably violates its commitments, it will expose China as having no answer to Saudi security needs. This will reinforce the logic of Saudi Arabia’s security partnership with the United States, said Dan Shapiro, former US ambassador to Israel.

Washington is at the heart of another arguably more revolutionary peace initiative in the region: the expansion of the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel establish diplomatic relations with Arab countries, to include Saudi Arabia. Israelis, who see Tehran as a major threat, seemed surprised by China’s role in the Saudi-Iranian effort. But they have long known that Riyadh and Tehran are working to restore ties.

Some US officials say the Saudis are not sending the message Riyadh wants to Tehran, Beijing or, for that matter, Moscow with their recent moves.

The Saudis accelerated their efforts to smooth things over with Iran after an alleged Iranian strike on Saudi oil facilities in 2019. This suggests they are ready to bow to Iranian coercive pressure. Letting Beijing deliver final talks even as it considers arming Russia further aligns the Saudis with what some fear is a growing autocratic bloc that threatens US-led Western democracies.

The risk is that it associates them with a malignant axis and provides no tangible benefit, a Biden administration official said. The signal he risks sending to Iran is that if he increases coercive pressure and threatens and intimidates enough, Arab governments will seek to accommodate.

Saudi and Arab officials have complained in recent years about the unreliability of the United States. They point to President Donald Trump’s apparent reluctance to come to their aid militarily and former President Barack Obama’s nuclear talks with Iran.

US officials said Saudi Arabia and some other Arab states were rarely satisfied with their level of US support. Our Middle Eastern partners will always want more from us, stronger security guarantees, more sophisticated weapons delivered faster with fewer strings attached, a senior Biden administration official said. They will want more and complain if we fail.

But it’s not like the Chinese or the Russians can make up for the security side, the official added. The military infrastructure of the Gulf Arab States is oriented towards the American model and China and Russia do not offer the same level of armament.

Criticism in the United States of Beijing’s role in brokering the Iran-Saudi deal despite the deal’s very real benefits for the region may give China reason to point the finger at what it routinely calls a American Cold War mentality.

Every time our adversary gains in any way in any part of the world, it is automatically a loss for the United States thinking of a zero-sum game, said Robert S. Ford, former US Ambassador to Syria.

China’s ability to push Tehran and Riyadh to reduce tensions is not as if the Gulf states are going to expel the Americans. Far from there. The Saudis, the Emiratis, the Qataris are still very keen to maintain military relations with the United States, Ford said.

But there’s likely need for some U.S. diplomatic upkeep and a bigger presence, former officials said. For example, said Robert Jordan, former US ambassador to Riyadh, we didn’t have an ambassador to Saudi Arabia for the duration of the Biden administration.

