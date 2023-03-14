Final ratings of season 1 of “The Last of Us”: 8.2 million viewers





“The Last of Us” closed its first season with another triumph. With an audience of 8.2 million for Episode 9, the series broke its own ratings record — a significant feat, given that the finale aired during ABC’s broadcast of the Oscars.

A combination of Nielsen numbers and first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, this number represents those who tuned in to the Sunday night broadcast on HBO’s cable channel as well as streams on HBO Max all night. WBD also shared that the first six episodes of the series are now averaging 30.4 million viewers, including ongoing viewership after the first airings, with Episode 1 alone approaching 40 million total viewers. in the weeks following its debut. In Europe and Latin America, “The Last of Us” became the most-watched show in HBO Max history.

This isn’t the first time “The Last of Us” has outdone itself in competition with a big award show. Episode 4, titled “Please Hold to My Hand”, drew 7.5 million viewers when it aired alongside the then-record-breaking Grammys. (Preliminary scores for the Oscars are due later Monday.)

When “The Last of Us” debuted in January, it followed “House of the Dragon” to become HBO’s second most-watched premiere in more than a decade with 4.7 million viewers. Episode 2 marked the biggest increase ever for HBO between the first and second episode of a series with 5.7 million viewers. The show then attracted 6.4 million viewers with episode 3.

On Monday, WBD also released new viewership data for “The Last of Us” episodes 5-7, which were previously unavailable.

Episode 5 was viewed by 11.6 million people, which, while impressive, Variety isn’t considering a series high due to its non-mainstream release. Because the episode was originally scheduled to air on Sunday nights to coincide with the Super Bowl, HBO elected to air the episode on HBO Max two days earlier. Therefore, this figure indicates an audience over the entire weekend of February 10 to 12, rather than just one night. Episodes 6 and 7 were viewed by 7.8 and 7.7 million people respectively.

The most comparable series in terms of viewership was “House of the Dragon” Season 1, which aired in 2022. And although “The Last of Us” has yet to surpass “House of the Dragon” , the former has managed a steeper weekly trajectory than the latter: Season 1 of “House of the Dragon” averaged 29 million viewers, a number that counts the number of viewers after the first airings.

Starting with 4.7 million viewers and ending with 8.2 million, viewership for “The Last of Us” soared 75% throughout Season 1. In contrast, “House of the Dragon” was seen by 9.99 million with episode 1, 10.2 million with episode 2 and 9.3 million with its finale. (WBD hasn’t released exact viewership figures for Episodes 3-9.) That’s a 6.9% decrease. And while viewership for the ‘House of the Dragon’ finale was certainly impacted by the fact that the episode was leaked online two days before it aired, it’s almost impossible that it could have increased to the tune. from “The Last of Us” even without the leak. Despite the fact that many specific episode counts were unavailable, we still know that they followed a more regular path: Variety was able to confirm that the viewership of “House of the Dragon” increased by 5% with episode 4, 3% with episode 5 and an additional 3% with episode 6.

It’s also worth noting that ‘House of the Dragon’ had the benefit of serving as a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, HBO’s biggest hit of all time, while ‘The Last of Us’ is the first adaptation. on-screen from its source material. (the PlayStation games of the same name). “House of the Dragon” was also never shown in competition with a major award show.

“The Last of Us” marked an early renewal for a second season, which was announced after only the first two episodes of Season 1 had aired. And given how successful the series has become, a third season already seems likely: creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said on Monday that they intend to expand the storylines of the second video game “The Last of Us” plus a season of television.

Read Variety’s final interview with Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the video games, and a final interview with production designer John Paino.

VIP+ analysis: PlayStation’s plan for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/the-last-of-us-season-1-finale-ratings-viewers-1235551465/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos