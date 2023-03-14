How the United States is trying to avoid a crisis in the banking system





Photo: Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. regulators are rolling out emergency measures to bolster the banking system following the panic that followed the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank following an unprecedented depositor-run bank at the end of the last week. The sweeping measures include extending protection for all deposits with SVB and another bank, Signature Bank, which New York regulators closed on Sunday. Below, what we know about this story still in development.

The Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced in a joint statement Sunday evening that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had been designated as systemic risks to the entire financial system, that a new bank deposit insurance fund for US banks had been established and that all depositors of both banks would be cured.

Today, we are taking decisive action to protect the U.S. economy by bolstering public confidence in our banking system, the agencies said. This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to play its vital role of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a way that supports strong and sustainable economic growth.

The Federal Reserve Board stressed that the capital and liquidity positions of the US banking system are strong and that the US financial system is resilient, and also that it is ready to deal with any liquidity pressure that may arise.

SVB depositors will have access to all their money from Monday morning, the joint statement said, although shareholders and some holders of unsecured debt are not protected at either bank, which means holders of stocks and bonds of banks will always be wiped out.

Prior to these measures, SVB and Signature Bank insured depositors would have had guaranteed access to only $250,000, the maximum amount insured by the FDIC. A large number of SVB depositors would have had accounts well over this limit.

President Biden addressed emergency measures Monday morning, seeking to reassure the public and markets that Americans can be confident in the safety of the banking system. Your deposits will be there when you need them.

Biden also called on banking regulators and Congress to strengthen banking regulations to reduce the risk of this type of bank failure happening again, while stressing that investors in failed banks would not be protected and their leaders would be held accountable. of any irresponsible behavior. actions that led to the disappearance of the banks.

Regulators have asserted that any loss associated with Silicon Valley Bank’s resolution will not be borne by the taxpayer. Deposits with the two banks will be backed by a pool of money contributed by US banks, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

U.S. officials insist the emergency measures are not a bailout, stressing that they acted to protect depositors and the banking system, not corporations or their executives and shareholders. It remains to be seen how this framing plays out politically for the Biden administration.

The Fed said in a statement Sunday that it was creating a new lending program to help ease liquidity pressures on U.S. banks and bolster depositor confidence. The Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) will provide additional funding to eligible deposit-taking institutions to help ensure that banks have the capacity to meet the needs of all their depositors.

The financing will take the form of loans for up to one year to banks, thrift associations, credit unions and other eligible deposit-taking institutions pledging U.S. Treasury bills, agency debt and securities backed by mortgages, and other assets eligible as collateral.

One of the problems Silicon Valley Bank faced before its demise was unrealized losses on its government securities after they fell in value amid rising interest rates. The new Fed program will provide more flexibility, lending up to the original value of the securities.

The Washington Post reports that Fed officials declined to provide a specific figure for the size of this new lending program, but made it clear that it would be large enough to cover billions of dollars in potential demands.

The loan program will have a backstop of $25 billion drawn from the Treasury Department’s trade stabilization fund, the Fed said, but added that it does not anticipate it will be necessary to tap into these support funds.

As fears of a broader panic and banking crisis grew over the weekend, U.S. regulators have reportedly been working to find a way to head off more bank runs as those fears played out in the coming days. The government’s preferred option was to find a buyer for Silicon Valley Bank, according to the Washington Post. The FDIC put SVB up for auction on Saturday and hoped a final bidder would emerge by Sunday, but it appears that didn’t happen.

As The New York Times notes, over the weekend US officials, economists and other financial system experts raised concerns that, next Monday, account holders with deposits exceeding the insured maximum by the FDIC in other banks with similar profiles to Silicon Valley Bank, having seen what happened to SVB, would start withdrawing its money and moving it to larger and theoretically safer banks. This could have triggered a cascade of additional bank runs that destabilized more financial institutions and led to a bigger crisis for the financial system and the economy. Biden administration officials have also stressed that immediate action is needed to avoid potential payroll disruptions resulting from SVB’s collapse. (New York-based Vox Media is among the SVB filers.)

Regulators are hoping that the emergency measures enacted on Sunday demonstrating that the United States is ready to act to protect depositors as it has done with customers of SVB and Signature Bank, in addition to the creation of the new program of emergency loans to strengthen other banks will be enough to prevent further chaos.

This post has been updated throughout.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/03/fed-fdic-act-to-prevent-banking-crisis-after-svbs-collapse.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos