HSBC Pays 1 to Save Silicon Valley Bank’s UK Branch After Overnight Talks





Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo seen through a window in the rain.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON HSBC announced an agreement to acquire the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank, a bankrupt US tech start-up lender, following an overnight meeting on Monday.

HSBC has confirmed that its UK subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank, has agreed to acquire SVB UK for one dollar ($1.21). The assets and liabilities of the SVB UK parent company are excluded from the transaction.

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said the acquisition “strengthens our commercial banking franchise and strengthens our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing companies in the UK and internationally, including in the technology and life sciences sectors. “he said.

“SVB UK customers can safely continue banking as usual knowing that their deposits are backed by HSBC’s strength, safety and security.”

As of Friday, SVB UK had around $5.5 billion in loans and around $6.7 billion in deposits, with an annual pre-tax profit of $88 million in 2022, HSBC stressed in a statement on Monday. The bank expects SVB UK’s tangible capital to be around 1.4 billion, but added that “a final calculation of the gains arising from the acquisition will be made available in due time”.

The Treasury said in a statement that the sale, carried out by the Bank of England in consultation with the UK Treasury, would protect the deposits of SVB UK customers.

Shares of HSBC closed down a provisional 4.1% on Monday.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stressed that the transaction “ensures that customer deposits are protected and that banking operations can operate normally without taxpayer support”.

“The UK’s tech sector is truly world-leading and is vital to the UK economy supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs,” he added.

Hunt said on Sunday that the UK administration and the Bank of England were working to “avoid or minimize” any potential harm from the SVB UK branch.

At the same time, US regulators approved a plan on Sunday to support depositors and financial institutions linked to its US parent company, SVB.

The US Treasury designated both SVB and New York-based Signature Bank as systemic risks, allowing them to unwind in a way that protects depositors.

It’s not a ‘system problem’

UK Treasury Secretary Andrew Griffith has signaled that the fallout from the UK branch of SVB does not represent a “systemic problem”.

“The governor of the Bank of England has made it very clear that this is not a systemic problem,” he told CNBC’s Silvia Amaro on Monday. “We have now addressed this bank, we have definitively resolved it, and now HSBC has followed suit and is capitalized and our customers can continue to access their deposits and banking facilities while protecting taxpayer interests.”

He emphasized that SVB, which focuses on tech startups, should support the businesses it serves.

“It’s an important segment for us, and in particular they rely on access to cash to do what they’re exceptionally good at,” he said. “So, being able to give them the confidence to stay in business this morning was a clear priority for us.”

‘Big sigh of relief’ for UK tech startups

Toby Mather, CEO and co-founder of startup children’s education platform Lingumi, has been a client of SVB for the past seven years and has deposited 85% of the company’s cash with affected lenders.

He told CNBC on Monday that the HSBC acquisition was a “huge sigh of relief” for the British startup.

“I feel like I’m speaking on behalf of the UK startup when I say that this is a huge relief and I can see my team’s eyes on the full call at 9:00 this morning which will be pretty nerve-wracking. Not only will he be able to pay his next paycheck, but he will be able to do his usual “We can continue to do business, continue to innovate, conduct research and development and build the future of UK technology growth,” he said.

“HSBC is a great result for the bank to go to a really big family name with hundreds of years of history. I think it’s one of the best outcomes we’ve been able to feel we can now stay at the new SVB. Start here and in the US for decades. We feel confident because they have been important partners in the industry ecosystem.”

bid

A number of potential buyers have submitted offers to buy SVB UK after the failure of its US parent company on Friday amid widespread concerns about the immediate future of many UK tech and life sciences startups.

The Bank of London said a private equity consortium it led had submitted a formal proposal to the UK Treasury and the Bank of England Prudential Regulatory Authority.

Bank of London CEO Anthony Watson said SVB “cannot allow it to fail given the important community it serves.”

“This is a unique opportunity to ensure that the UK has a more diverse banking sector while allowing continuity of service to SVB’s UK client base. It would be very disappointing for this moment to lead to further consolidation of power among the big banks. no see.”

The Bank of England has confirmed that no other UK bank is “directly and materially affected by these measures or by the resolution of SVBUK’s US parent bank” and that the wider UK banking system is “safe, sound and well-capitalized”. added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/13/hsbc-buys-silicon-valley-bank-uk-protecting-deposits-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos