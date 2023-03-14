Why the US Navy wants to retire eight ships early





WASHINGTON The U.S. Navy plans to decommission 11 ships in FY2024, including eight before their expected end of life, fewer than the 24 it called for decommissioning in its FY23 submission, but which are always likely to revive the debate on Capitol Hill.

Those slated for early retirement as part of a divestment strategy include three Whidbey Island-class amphibious landing ships that the Navy attempted to retire last year; three Ticonderoga-class cruisers, including one the Navy attempted to retire last year; and two littoral combat ships of the Independence variant that would only be eight and nine years old at the time of decommissioning.

The Navy would lose a cumulative 54 years of life from these ships under this plan.

The service also plans to decommission two additional cruisers and one attack submarine that have reached the end of their planned service life.

Erik Raven, Undersecretary of the Navy, told Defense News during a media roundtable on March 10 that the service conducted a ship-by-ship review to understand the material condition of each of the ships slated for a early retirement.

Considering further investment in the repair, modernization and operation of these individual vessels, judging on a hull-by-hull basis, the return on investment is not there, he added. We have sailors and Marines serving on these ships; we think matching them with the right platforms is the way to go.

Rear Admiral John Gumbleton, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget and Director of Budget Management, said during a March 13 budget briefing that for cruisers and [amphibs], the decision to request this divestment was based on the state of the hardware, the life remaining, the cost and then the time to upgrade, and of course the resulting combat value. These six vessels did not pass this ROI analysis.

Last year, Congress rejected the Navy’s plan, with lawmakers voting to save four amphibious ships, five LCS and a cruiser from early retirement.

Here’s a look at the plan the Navy came up with this year.

Two Littoral Combat Ships

The Navy is proposing the early retirement of LCS Jackson and Montgomery, which were commissioned in 2015 and 2016 respectively. These ships were supposed to serve for 25 years.

This proposal comes, simply, because the Navy has purchased more ships than it now says it needs.

Littoral combat ship Montgomery enters dry dock at a BAE Systems repair facility in 2017. (Electronics Technician First Class Adam Ross/US Navy)

The Navy determined in a 2021 review that its ideal fleet would have 15 ships of the Independence variant on the west coast and 6 ships of the Freedom variant on the east coast, all capable of operating with the warfare mission package. Surface and Indy variants also capable of using a set of mine countermeasures missions.

Initially, the Navy requested in its FY23 budget to decommission all Freedom variant LCS, which have faulty suit gear and would cost an undisclosed amount of money to repair with a new gear system. of combination. The Navy determined, based on its need for only six ships to conduct surface warfare in the Atlantic Fleet, that it would decommission those existing ships and await delivery of the last six ships of the class, which would be built with the appropriate combination gear design.

Congress rejected this idea, instead saving five of the hulls.

This year, however, there’s nothing wrong with the two LCS needing to be downgraded. The Navy requires 15 Independence variant hulls and will have 19 by the time the others are delivered from Austal USA. The two oldest in the fleet are due to be decommissioned in 2024, although that would leave the Navy with 12 until the next couple deliver to the fleet.

Naval surface forces spokesman Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson told Defense News that decommissioning Jackson and Montgomery allows the Navy to spend on higher priority ships, as well as reallocate critical manpower and skills to bolster our remaining LCS crews and others. fleet assets to increase short-term readiness.

There is no short-term risk associated with these proposed downgrades. An adequate inventory of hulls exists to meet operational demand, he added.

Gumbleton told the roundtable that the decommissioning plan was not tied to any particular outcome for the hulls, but that the Navy would consider selling them to an ally or partner.

Three amphibious ships, still

The Navy will attempt again this year to convince Congress of the need to decommission three Whidbey Island-class LSDs: Germantown, Gunston Hall and Tortuga.

The Navy requested decommissioning these three ships, along with the Ashland, in its FY23 plan, but Congress voted to save all four. The service is again looking to downgrade them earlier: Germantown would be 38 out of an expected 40-year lifespan, Gunston Hall would be 35, and Tortuga would be 34.

A draft FY24 memo, obtained by Defense News as the Navy and Marine Corps finalized their budget plan to send to the Department of Defense for additional work, showed the Navy wanted to decommission four more LSDs particularly younger. It appears that during negotiations in late summer and early fall, the Navy abandoned the effort to retire the four younger ships and decided to reinitiate negotiations with Congress on Germantown, Gunston Hall and Tortuga.

The landing ship Ashland is heading to Japan to perform a hull swap with the amphibious landing ship Tortuga. (MCSN Amber O’Donovan/US Navy)

Raven said at the press conference that these particular ships are challenged in terms of readiness.

Yet the Marine Corps insists its forces need these ships.

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger said last week that the overall readiness of the entire amphibious fleet was just 32%, a little lower than other parts of the Navy fleet of ships. But he added that the Marine Corps needs the Navy to maintain an inventory of 31 total amphibs or risk the Marines not being able to respond to a crisis or conflict.

Vicksburg cruiser, again

The Navy and Congress have also debated cruisers in recent years. The FY24 proposal calls for decommissioning Cowpens, Shiloh and Vicksburg, each of which would be 32 or 33 years into their expected 35-year lifespan.

Last year, the Navy asked to decommission four cruisers that had reached the end of their expected service life, and Vicksburg earlier, but Congress voted to save Vicksburg.

The Navy has struggled to get some of the cruisers through a lengthy multi-phase overhaul and life extension as the service has attempted to abandon some of these ships rather than continue to inject cash. in the shells.

The service has previously argued that the ships are not a wise investment, and in fact a Navy budget book notes that accelerating the decommissioning of Cowpens from the planned 2026 to 2024 schedule would save $130 million. amidships, increased maintenance availability costs and a low return on investment in terms of employment and operational capacity.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday last spring also offered another argument: Ships aren’t safe. He referenced several emerging repairs during cruiser deployments, including those involving water leaks in the main engine room or docking areas below the waterline. The ships also faced continuous cracks in the fuel tanks.

The Secretary of Defense’s office offered an additional argument in its FY24 budget briefing: cruisers are less needed as the mission shifts to Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the first of which is currently going through trials before delivery to the Navy later this year.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when recording stories from a ship. Megan is an alumnus of the University of Maryland.

