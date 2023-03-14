UK startups react to Silicon Valley Bank UK’s rescue by HSBC.





Entrance to the Alphabet Building, which houses the UK unit offices of Silicon Valley Bank, in London, England, on Monday, March 13, 2023. The culmination of a frantic weekend in which ministers and bankers sought various ways to prevent the collapse of the SVB department.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

London UK startups breathe a sigh of relief Monday after HSBC announced it would acquire a subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank, a bankrupt US tech startup.

“We can look our team in the eye at 9. It’s going to be pretty nerve-wracking this morning. Not only can I get my next paycheck, but I can keep my business going. As always,” said the London-based tutoring app. Lingumi CEO Toby Mather told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

His startup holds most of its cash in SVB UK.

“When I say this is a huge relief, I think I’m speaking on behalf of a British startup,” he said.

It follows a night of crunch talk to save customer deposits after US regulators shut down SVB on Friday, shaking up the financial world.

HSBC has agreed to acquire SVB UK for $1 ($1.21) and says it will protect deposits.

Brent Hoberman, chairman of startup accelerator Founders Factory and co-founder of online businesses lastminute.com and Made.com, says anything short of a 100% guarantee on deposits has a significant ripple effect on British technology. He said it would have worked. The deal was “a huge relief”.

“SVB UK has a decent balance sheet that allows HSBC to do this deal,” he told CNBC by phone. “If it was terrible, I would have had to take out government deposit insurance, but I didn’t have to because it was profitable.” SVB UK reported pre-tax profit for 2022 of $88 million.

“We continue to have strong players at SVB that offer many of the services the founders want,” Hoberman said, adding that the combination of SVB UK and HSBC “could be a much more positive flywheel in the UK if executed well.” he added. “

SVB UK was about to go into bankruptcy after its US parent company went bankrupt. Efforts to avert the crisis spreading through the tech sector have sparked dialogue between the UK government, the Bank of England and other parties.

The presidents of more than 200 tech companies sent letters to the government on Saturday calling for intervention.

“They have saved hundreds of the UK’s most innovative companies today,” said Dom Hallas, managing director of UK start-up association Coadec, in a statement.

He added that the government deserves credit for assessing the scale of the challenge.

Treasurer Jeremy Hunt said in a statement on Sunday that while SVB has a “limited presence” in the UK, the situation is of concern to all SVB UK clients and will affect their near-term cash flow positions.

According to HSBC, SVB UK has about $5.5 billion ($6.65 billion) of loans and about $6.7 billion of deposits. Its parent company, SVB, has total assets of approximately $209 billion and deposits of $175.4 billion.

rescue deal

In a tweet on Monday, Hunt said the government and the Bank of England “facilitated the sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC”, adding that “the deposits will be protected without taxpayer support”.

Bank of England added that SVB UK’s business “will continue to operate as normal” and that customers should not notice any changes and should continue to contact the bank via normal channels and make loan repayments as normal. The bank remains accredited by the UK financial regulator.

Lingumi CEO Mather described the HSBC rescue as a “great outcome”.

“Having the bank go to a really big household name with hundreds of years of history is one of the best outcomes we’ve been able to feel able to stay with the new SVB. It’s been building a startup ecosystem here and in the US for decades,” he said. said.

When asked why his startup didn’t bank with a bigger name like HSBC in the first place, he said, “If you’re a small startup, you’re looking for a bank that understands the unique nature of what you’re doing.” It raises capital and puts it into research and development, sometimes for years, before the first returns are made.”

“Big banks like HSBC have generally not offered products suitable for startups until now. SVB has always been really good at doing that,” he said.

The SVB’s meltdown is the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history, and pandemic fears dragged international bank stocks down on Monday.

US regulators on Sunday approved a plan to support depositors and financial institutions linked to the SVB.

The bank has been operating for 40 years, but some of its key assets, including US Treasuries and government-backed mortgage securities, have been hit by higher US interest rates.

It reached a crisis point last week when it announced it needed to raise $2.25 billion to meet customer withdrawal needs and finance new loans. Stocks plummeted, and the news prompted panicked withdrawals from VCs and other depositors.

The European Commission said Monday it was monitoring the situation.

