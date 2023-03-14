HSBC buys Silicon Valley Bank UK for 1 in a last minute rescue for tech companies





Monday, March 13, 2023 7:08 AM

HSBC Acquires Silicon Valley Bank, UK

HSBC announced this morning that it is acquiring the UK branch of a hit Silicon Valley bank, providing a lifeline to tech companies that feared losing access to deposits.

The global giant emerged as a ‘white knight’ late last evening against competition from the Bank of London and Abu Dhabi Investment Fund, and this morning Mark Kleinman reported that they had moved to poles.

The bank confirmed its first acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank UK to the market this morning.

“This acquisition is very strategic for our business in the UK. It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing companies, including the technology and life sciences sectors, both in the UK and internationally.” CEO Noel Quinn said this morning.

This means that companies that were banking through SVB UK can now access their funds normally.

The Bank of England said this morning: “The Bank and HMT can confirm that all depositors’ money at SVBUK is safe and secure as a result of this transaction. Silicon Valley Bank’s business will continue to operate normally at SVBUK. All services will continue to operate as normal and customers will not notice any changes.”

HSBC will not assume any obligations of SVB UK’s US parent bank, which went bankrupt after the ban run.

The bank’s failure has been described as a potentially extinction-level event for the UK’s tech sector.

“We welcome SVB UK’s clients to HSBC and look forward to helping them grow in the UK and around the world. SVB UK customers can safely continue banking as usual, knowing that their deposits are backed by HSBC’s strength, safety and security. A warm welcome to SVB UK colleagues joining HSBC. It’s a pleasure to work with them,” said Quinn.

