“The Last of Us Part II” will be adapted over several seasons





Now that the whole season is over, are there any parts of the game that almost made it into the series but weren’t adapted? Or, Neil, is there a part of the game that you fought for and decided not to adapt?

Mazin: I know there are sequences that people were very excited to see that weren’t on the show. The one that came up often was the basement of the hotel.

The scariest part of the game!

Mazin: It’s a terrifying sequence. But it’s harder to do solo sequences like that, where it’s just one character and it’s all about action and atmosphere. What we find in the passive medium is that these action sequences are best enjoyed by us looking through the characters’ reactions and interactions. So the episode that Neil did, where Tess, Joel and Ellie are in the museum and the clickers are coming. It is largely about them looking at each other. And that’s where the character magic happens.

Druckmann: One of my favorite sequences in the game is when Joel falls on the rebar. And you play as Joel and Ellie who guide and protect you. If we had done the exact same thing, the show would have suffered. Joel falling on the rebar is less realistic for the show we are building. So for everything we’ve put in place so far, we’re giving up part of reality. Ellie having to lead you and kill a group of people prevents her from killing David and James [in Episode 8]. The question is always What do we at least need to do to tell this side of the story?

In the finale, we were struck by how Joels’ rampage felt so much more heightened than in the game, due to the lesser amount of conflict peppered throughout the episodes. It was like Joel almost turned into John Wick for a moment. Was it intentional?

Druckmann: We had a lot of conversations. That by retaining a certain dose of violence, we will really accentuate it when it manifests itself. When Ellie shoots and kills someone, or injures them so badly that Joel has to kill them, it has a lot more impact. When it’s time for Joel to rise to the occasion and show us what he’s made of, to save Ellie, we don’t hesitate to do so. We show it in all its horror and awesomeness.

Mazin: You mention John Wick and that’s an interesting point because John Wick lives in a slightly elevated world. With this, we try to be a little more grounded. But when we get to the very end, we give him his John Wick moment. The only thing that gives him the power to not get shot and shoot everyone is saving Ellie. Because that’s where we want to see Joël superpowered and we understand that he is fueled by this beautiful and dark love at the same time.

