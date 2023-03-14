British-led design choice for AUKUS submarine project





Britain and Australia will build new submarine fleets based on British nuclear-powered submarine designs. Britain’s submarines will operate until the late 2030s under a massive third-party construction project that will create thousands of jobs in the UK. The next phase of the AUKUS submarine project was announced in San Diego by the Prime Minister, Albanese Australian Prime Minister and US President Biden.

First-generation AUKUS nuclear submarines will be built in the UK and Australia, based on Britain’s world-leading submarine design, the Prime Minister of Australia announced today alongside heads of state from Australia and the United States.

In September 2021, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States announced a historic tripartite effort to assist Australia in acquiring a conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine, or SSN (a partnership known as AUKUS).

After an 18-month scoping period to establish an optimal path for Australia to acquire this capability, a model was selected based on Britain’s world-leading designs and incorporating state-of-the-art American submarine technology.

Australia and the United Kingdom will both build new submarines under the design, known as SSN-AUKUS, with British submarine construction primarily at Barrow-in-Furness. Australia will work to establish a base for the submarine industry over the next decade and will build submarines in South Australia using some parts manufactured in the UK.

The first British submarines built to this design will be delivered in the late 2030s to replace the current Astute-class ships, while the first Australian submarines will be delivered in the early 2040s.

The SSN-AUKUS submarine will combine the world’s best sensors, design and weaponry into one vessel, making it the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarine operated by the Royal Navy.

Building on over 60 years of British expertise in designing, building and operating nuclear-powered submarines, this massive multilateral initiative will create thousands of jobs in the UK for decades to come. Home to British submarine construction, much of this work is concentrated in Barrow-in-Furness, with additional roles being created elsewhere along the supply chain, including at Derby.

Choosing an interoperable submarine design will allow the Royal Navy to work with the Australian and US navies to address common threats and deter aggression. This includes the Indo-Pacific where an update to the UK’s Integrated Review published today confirms the importance of increased engagement in this fever region. This strategy confirms that the Indo-Pacific bias is a permanent pillar of British international policy.

The UK’s SSN-AUKUS submarines will help us maintain our commitment to Euro-Atlantic region defense, in addition to the work we are doing with NATO as the Alliance’s largest European contributor.

The Prime Minister said:

The AUKUS partnership and the submarines we are building at our UK shipyards are a tangible example of our commitment to global security.

This partnership is built on the foundation of our shared values ​​and resolute focus on maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

And I’m thrilled to see that with the initiatives announced today, the UK’s pioneering design expertise will protect our people and allies into the next generation.

The Prime Minister announced today (Monday) that an additional $5 billion will be given to the Ministry of Defense over the next two years, which will be used for a number of areas including modernizing Britain’s nuclear power company and financing the next phase of the AUKUS submarine programme. .

This will be followed by continued funding over the next 10 years to support the SSN-AUKUS program and will build on the $2 billion invested in the Dreadnought-class submarine program last year.

Construction of the SNN-AUKUS submarine in the UK will begin at the end of this decade. Decisions on the number of submarines Britain will need will be made over the next few years based on the strategic threat picture at the time. The British SSN-AUKUS submarine will be built by BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce. Once operational, Britain’s new SSN-AUKUS submarines will replace the current Astute-class submarines.

The defense minister said:

This is an important step forward for our three countries as we work together to contribute to security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

Supporting thousands of jobs across the UK, with many jobs in the North West of England, these efforts will promote prosperity across the UK and showcase the excellence of British industry to allies and partners.

To deliver the new submarine by the earliest possible date, Royal Australian Navy personnel will be deployed to the Royal Navy and the US Navy, and the UK and US submarine industrial bases will make the necessary arrangements by the end of this year. The course will accelerate the training of Australian personnel needed to operate the submarine fleet.

US submarines are also expected to increase visits to Australian ports from this year, and UK visits from 2026. UK and US SSNs will have long-term deployments in Australia from as early as 2027 to accelerate the development of Australia’s workforce, infrastructure and regulatory system.

As part of the agreement, the United States plans to sell a number of Virginia-class submarines to Australia in the 2030s to meet Australia’s demand for nuclear-powered submarines until SSN-AUKUS is operational.

The approach we took in the AUKUS program included extensive engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, with all countries working to develop approaches that protect classified information and strengthen the global non-proliferation regime.

