‘The Last of Us’: Real giraffes used in the hospital season finale scene





SPOILER ALERT: This contains spoilers from the Season 1 finale of ‘The Last of Us’, now streaming on HBO Max.

Sunday’s season finale of “The Last of Us” touched on two of the most famous scenes in video games: the giraffe moment and the final hospital shootout. Joel (Pedro Pascal) navigates his way through the Salt Lake City hospital as he fulfills his pledge to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and chooses her life over the future of humanity.

In the final minutes of the episode, Joel decides to take Ellie away from the hospital, where her immunity to the deadly cordyceps fungus might have provided a cure, but performing the operation would have killed her. Amid a hail of bullets from Firefly soldiers, Joel makes his choice to take Ellie back to Jackson, Wyo., and slaughters nearly everyone in the hospital.

When it came to tackling the design of the hospital, production designer John Paino thought he would have to build the set from the ground up to accommodate the hallways and the hail of gunfire that would occur. when Joel took Ellie.

“It’s not an Easter egg per se; showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann wanted to follow the game up close with Joel walking through locations and walkways. Our task was to do this, but we ended up finding an abandoned hospital outside the city of Calgary,” says Paino.

He and his team walked into the empty hospital, painted it over, and aged it. “We wanted to make sure the murals in the game when Joel comes to the pediatric ward were the same,” he says. This small detail stayed true to the game and the team reproduced as much as they could.

Lighting was another factor Paino took into consideration, and he looked at where the source of electricity would come from in the hospital. His idea was that portable generators provided power. “I thought it would be nice to have lots of work lights, the kind you find on a construction site, and string lights. This setup would give a dark and brooding vibe,” he says.

Paino also brought plastic barriers and placed them in the hallway. He says: “It was a nod to the days when infected people flooded society when bitten or sick people were brought in and isolated. We had them incorporated in a bunch of places, but you only see it once in the final cut.

The giraffe scene that preceded the hospital sequence was also derived from the game, and it was crucial to show the beloved moment.

Similar to when Ellie was in the mall to see what life was like before the outbreak, the scene sees her and Joel having a lovely bonding moment as she can feed a freed giraffe shortly after reaching Salt Lake City.

The scene itself was a combination of a VFX scene, set design, and filming with real giraffes from the Calagary Zoo. Paino explains, “I’m sure Alex Wang, visual effects supervisor, could have done a CGI giraffe if we had the time.

But time was a factor.

The scene begins with Joel and Ellie walking through a construction site with orange tarps. Ellie comes across an opening in the building where there are beautiful vines and a giraffe eating. “We had to see if we could acclimate the giraffe to strangers feeding it, with a very small film crew on location,” Paino says. “There was the indoor enclosure with a balcony and an outdoor one where the guards took care of it.” The balcony was ideal as it drew parallels with the game.

For a month and a half, Paino’s team set up green screen panels around the enclosure, with keepers and trainers making sure the giraffes were comfortable. “Coaches have worked to get them to eat out of a stranger’s hand. So when Ellie and Joel get to the enclosure, it’s the giraffe that eats those food branches,” Paino explains. “It’s Hollywood magic of Alex isolating the giraffes and putting them on our set. It was probably the most complicated assembly of VFX scene, set and location I’ve worked on.

