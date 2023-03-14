Which UK funds have exposure to SVB?





Comparisons to the global financial crisis seem lengthy now, but the speed at which policy makers and banks are moving suggests an impulse to contain the crisis as quickly as possible. On Monday morning, UK-listed giant HSBC stepped in to buy SVB’s UK branch after weekend talks involving the government and the Bank of England.

SVB, a NASDAQ-listed company, is much larger in the US than it is in the UK, with around £6.7 billion in deposits and around £5.5 billion in loans, according to HSBC.

While this is a small change in the context of the global financial system, politicians and regulators have been concerned about SVB’s strategic importance as a lender to the tech sector.

My colleagues in the US described the (much larger) impact on US funds and ETFs. But what about UK funds? Logically, there are many active and passive funds with exposure to large-cap banking stocks that have plummeted since last week. But what about direct exposure to SVB’s US listing, known as ticker SIVB? The stock fell 60% on March 9, but trading was halted.

Looking at Morningstar Direct, more than 3,000 funds worldwide have an exposure of at least 0.01% to SVB. Filtering by UK-based funds yields a much smaller data set. 193 funds whose portfolio is weighted at least 0.01%.

The top 20 list starts at 0.57% exposure to Silicon Valley banks, which is very small in terms of portfolio. However, some of the larger fund names are in the mix, including Standard Life, JPM, 7IM, and Ninety One. Due to the nature of fund reporting, some of this data is from January 31st, so it may have changed positions in the interim.

The Morning Star View

Morningstar European Equity Analyst Michael Field comments on the latest developments.

“SVB alone has little direct relevance to the European market, but the problem is during a period of low interest rates. As we’ve seen for over a decade now, credit is cheap and there are a lot of companies that shouldn’t be getting financing. So now we’re raising interest rates. Venture capital is the riskiest of all investments, so fear among investors is contagious, and this is just the beginning.

“It doesn’t take long to surprise them when the market is trading at high levels. But logically, today’s move should be a one-off unless we see more lenders struggling in the same way.

“We still see the market trading at a slight discount to where it should be, so we view today’s sell-off as an opportunity despite the risk.”

