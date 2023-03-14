US to sell nuclear submarines to Australia in unprecedented deal





Biden outlined the stages of the optimal path, starting with Phase 1, which involves US and UK submarines visiting ports in Australia and integrating those sailors into US and UK forces and nuclear power schools. The United States and the United Kingdom already use nuclear propulsion in their submarines, but not Australia. Beginning in 2027, the three nations will participate in a rotational submarine force aptly named Submarine Rotational Forces West.

Once enough Australians have been trained and the country has enough infrastructure to house many submarines, move on to phase 2, where Canberra will buy three Virginia-class nuclear submarines from the United States with the possibility of buying two more if necessary. This will take place in the 2030s if US and Australian funding and improvements to US shipyard infrastructure materialize.

We have developed a phased approach that will ensure Australian sailors are fully trained and prepared to operate this fleet safely so they can deliver this critical capability as quickly as possible, Biden said.

Phase 3, which will begin at the end of the next decade, is at the heart of the agreement. Britain will design and deliver to its own forces a new nuclear-powered submarine named SSN AUKUS, which will feature Virginia-class technologies from the United States. Australia will do the same for its navy in the early 2040s based on the same new design.

The submarines will replace the Collins-class diesel submarines currently in the Australian fleet. The benefits of nuclear propulsion systems will transform Australia’s underwater capabilities, allowing submarines to remain at sea for months at a time, and giving them virtually unlimited range without having to come to port to do full.

This plan was the best way for the trilateral group to ensure that Australia did not suffer from a capacity shortfall while the countries developed their submarine industrial bases. This is a true trilateral enterprise. All three nations are ready to contribute and all three nations are ready to benefit, said Albanese, standing to Bidens’ right and speaking second.

The Biden administration is seizing the opportunity to invest heavily in its submarine industrial base, announcing a budget plan on Monday to spend $4.6 billion on improvements over the next five years.

The decision to go ahead with the deal came at the expense of France, which had already signed and worked on a multi-billion dollar deal to build non-nuclear submarines for Australia. But Canberra was seduced by the idea of ​​receiving the secret and powerful technology, allowing the Pacific country to build a world-class naval force.

The ambitious effort will have to overcome a host of thorny issues that already cloud the megaplan Biden will outline.

The bet that the United States and its allies can maintain the attention and investment necessary to build and expand the necessary shipyards and train a capable force will have to survive changes of government in all three countries many times over the next decade. . Export control rules are also expected to change in the coming years to allow the transfer of the most sensitive technologies to Australia.

Even bringing the Virginia-class submarines to Australia will be a challenge since the two companies that manufacture them, General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries, are unable to meet the US Navy’s goal of producing two submarines. per year.

The U.S. undersea industrial base is not where it should be, said a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans with reporters ahead of the announcement. The Ministry of Defense is putting forward significant additional resources to raise the underwater industrial base. They made an initial request to Congress, which was approved last year, and there will be additional funds in this year’s budget.

Australia will contribute an undisclosed amount to help with this effort, the official continued. This is a generational opportunity to lift the submarine industrial base for the US and for the UK and build one for Australia.

The submarine and technology deal is the biggest concrete step toward a greater focus on the Indo-Pacific that Washington has shown to date, despite three successive administrations pledging more money, more forces and more attention to counter China’s unbridled military buildup.

While leaders were reluctant to publicly state that the move is a direct response to China’s growing assertiveness, a senior British military official told POLITICO: I can’t believe for a minute that Beijing is sitting there thinking: AUKUS is awesome, keep it up.

During the rollout of the Pentagons’ $842 billion budget on Monday, Undersecretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said the investments were primarily aimed at deterring China.

This latest budget further increases production capacity and procures the maximum amount of most relevant ammunition to deter and, if necessary, prevail over aggression in the Indo-Pacific, she said.

Rosa Prince contributed to this report.

