BBC ends Gary Lineker’s suspension over tweets criticizing UK asylum scheme.





What started as a tweet from a famous sports figure comparing the language of the London government’s new immigration plan to that of Germany in the 1930s ended with an embarrassing fallout from the state broadcaster after a saga that dominated British news for days.

The BBC announced Monday morning that it would reinstate former English soccer star Gary Lineker, who once captained the men’s national team, after being suspended last week for violating rules of fairness, which came under fierce criticism from the media and Conservative politicians.

Lineker returned as host of Match of the Day, Britain’s leading football highlight program, following a rebellion against Lineker’s solidarity with Britain that raised questions about the relationship between public broadcasters and politics as the country faces a crisis. will recover Intensifying culture war.

Lineker couldn’t wait to return to his presenting duties on Monday and praised the BBC as the world’s best and fairest broadcaster, but was firm in his views on immigration.

“How hard the past few days have been, it cannot compare to having to flee from persecution or war and seek refuge in a faraway land,” he said in one of a series of tweets.

The BBC’s Director Tim Davie said in a statement that the BBC is beginning a review of the rules, recognizing the problems created by the vagueness of its social media policies.

Last week, Lineker called for a government proposal to drastically change the country’s asylum policy to something more than terrifying, then doubled down when challenged, and said it was an immeasurably cruel policy targeting the most vulnerable.

The bill was blasted by human rights groups and criticized by the United Nations Human Rights Council. The UN Human Rights Council said it was a clear violation of the Refugee Convention and would result in a de facto ban on asylum.

The presenter, known for his lighthearted humor and bittersweet rhetoric and who had appeared in many advertisements for one of Britain’s biggest potato chip brands, suddenly found himself the target of complaints from several members of the government and a target by the right. – Wing Press.

Home Secretary Suela Braberman told the BBC that her remarks downplayed the unspeakable tragedy of the Holocaust. (Lineker did not mention the Holocaust in her public comments.)

Home Secretary Suela Braberman. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP File

Lineker has faced criticism in the past for his use of social media, including tweeting about Brexit, government policy and donations to the ruling Conservative Party from Russian oligarchs. But his latest intervention has gotten on the government’s nerves. According to a recent poll by British pollster YouGov, 73% of participants thought immigration was being handled incorrectly.

Under mounting pressure, the BBC announced on Friday that Lineker will be stepping down from its flagship football program Match of the Day presentation until an agreed and clear stance is obtained on his use of social media. The state broadcaster added that it considers his recent social media activity to be in violation of our guidelines.

The move sparked outrage on social media, and the hashtags #ImWithGary and #BoycottBBC started trending on Twitter. Elsewhere, a petition to reinstate Lineker, the 1986 World Cup top scorer, had garnered nearly 200,000 signatures by the early hours of Sunday.

Immigrants picked up at sea are assisted by a Royal National Lifeboat Agency vessel off the southeast coast of England in December. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images files

And the commentators for Match of the Day, who hold the world record for the longest football show since Linekers was sidelined, announced that they are leaving the program Saturday night, which aired without studio hosts or experts. Football players and managers also refused to be interviewed on the air, reducing the normal 80-minute running time to 20 minutes.

Other BBC sports shows have been cancelled, and network news and sports radio station Five Live has been reduced to playing podcasts on Saturdays, usually packed with action such as football and rugby.

NBC News reached out to Lineker for comment, but he did not respond to reporters when asked about the matter on Sunday.

Anti-immigration protesters outside the Holiday Inn hotel, which is hosting refugees in Rotherham, England, last month. Andy Barton / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP file

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also caught up in the incident. While acknowledging that not everyone will always agree with his new asylum policy, Sunak seemed to distance himself from the outrage, saying in a statement Saturday that it was the BBC’s problem, not the government’s.

Many people in the know doubted that this was entirely true.

The government has pressured the BBC to take a very special stance, Gholam Khiabany, professor of politics and media at Goldsmiths, University of London, told NBC News Saturday. It later created a crisis for the broadcaster by pressuring the organization to condemn Lineker, saying the matter lay entirely with the BBC.

The government tried a similar tactic when it pressured the Freedom from Torture charity to remove a video posted on Twitter by a Holocaust survivor challenging Braverman about her language about immigration. Freedom from torture refused to bring it down, but Khiabany said. The government did the same to the BBC and with some success.

Although the BBC is technically independent of the state, it is funded by an annual levy collected by the government from anyone who owns a TV or radio. It has always been a sword at the head of the BBC, as the broadcaster’s revenues were determined by the government at the time, Khiabany said.

A Manchester City fan holds a banner reading “Gary Lineker for the Prime Minister” ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City in London on Saturday. Ben Stansall / AFP – Getty Images

The debate also raised questions about the future of other figures at the BBC, many of whom have expressed outspoken opinions or been active in politics.

Chief among them is BBC chairman Richard Sharpe, who is the subject of an ongoing parliamentary inquiry into whether he donated money to the ruling Conservative Party and played a role in facilitating loans worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson. He denied any involvement in arranging the loan.

Internally, the BBC faces more pressing problems.

Past and present staff members have criticized the BBC’s handling of the problem, including former Directorate General Greg Dyke, who told BBC Radio 4 that the BBC’s handling of the problem was “not a problem”. to government pressure.

People attend an all-night vigil in London in December to honor four people who drowned in the English Channel. Guy Smallman / Getty Images file

Roger Mosey, former head of BBC TV News, also tweeted on Saturday that the BBC seemed to have succumbed to one side of the culture war. .

Mosey added that he was undermining the credibility of the BBC and ideally Lineker should follow clear and agreed guidelines.

No matter what happens, the BBC will be far weaker than in the past, Khiabany said.

