The Silicon Valley Bank Infestation Has Just Begun





When the Silicon Valley bank collapsed on March 10, Garry Tan, president and CEO of startup incubator Y Combinator, called the SVB failure an extinction-level event for startups that would set startups and innovation back by more than a decade. People have pointed out how quickly the small government executives, their liberal tech brethren, demand government intervention in the form of bailouts when their money is at stake.

Late yesterday, the US government announced that SVB depositors will have access to all their money again, with Federal Deposit Insurance Company backstop funding from member banks. However, the shock to the tech ecosystem and its elite may shock many who still believe they have nothing to do with it.

SVB’s 40,000 customers are mostly technology companies. Banks have served about half of America’s startups, but these tech companies have tattooed the fabric of everyday life across the country and beyond. The strength of the West Coast tech industry means that most of our digital lives are rarely more than one degree away from startup banking using SVB.

Bank customers can now get their money back, but the service SVB once offered is gone. That void and the shock of last week could make or force startups and their investors to drastically change the way they manage money and businesses, with effects far beyond Silicon Valley.

Many of the startups that rely most immediately on SVB have employees far from the bank’s home base. These companies and people aren’t unique to Silicon Valley, says Sarah Kunst, managing director of Cleo Capital, a San Francisco firm that invests in early-stage startups.

Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham said yesterday that the incubator firm that runs the bank with SVB has more than 250,000 employers, about a third of whom are based outside California. If they and other SVB customers run out of cash or cut expansion plans, rent payments may be delayed in many parts of the world, and employees may no longer buy coffee and lunch at the Corner Deli. Businesses prudent about the future may put new hires on hold, and remaining staff may respond by cutting local spending or postponing home purchases or renovations.

The second- and third-order impacts of startups running into or slowing down financially can be even more devastating. When you say: Oh, I’m not interested in Silicon Valley, yeah, that might sound nice. But the reality is that few Luddites are, Kunst says. Imagine you wake up to open the door and the app isn’t working and you’re having a hard time opening the door because they’re a banking tech company with SVB that can no longer pay you. Perhaps you want to try a ridesharing company or ride an electric scooter that pays by the hour, but you can’t because currently SVB customers offer a payment system that can’t work.

Some people affected by a bank collapse will be in a far more precarious situation than some investors making money and tech insiders tweeting through the crisis. State Senator Scott Wiener of California tweeted over the weekend that an unnamed San Francisco-based payroll processing company that employs tens of thousands of people had done business with SVB. These workers make an average salary of about $48,000 and work in businesses such as pizza parlors, taco joints and bicycle shops, he said. It’s not just a technical problem, he said.

The collapse of SVB can be a painful lesson that the sector called technology is much broader than many people think. Dom Hallas, executive director of the Coalition for a Digital Economy, which represents startups in the UK, says any tech company is a normal business with vendors offering stuff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.co.uk/article/silicon-valley-bank-collapse-fallout

