HSBC acquires SVB’s UK operation for just over $1





Hong Kong/London CNN —

HSBC acquired the UK branch of a failed Silicon Valley bank to secure deposits from thousands of UK tech companies holding money at lenders.

Had it not found a buyer, SVB UK would have been put into bankruptcy by the Bank of England following the stunning collapse of its parent company in the US. Bankruptcy would leave the customer with only deposits of up to 85,000 ($100,000) or 170,000 ($200,000) for an insured joint account.

In a statement, the central bank said it could confirm that all depositors’ money at SVB UK is safe and secure as a result of the transaction.

HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, announced a $1 ($1.2) deal early Monday morning, saying it would take effect immediately.

Susannah Streeter, head of treasury and markets at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said the acquisition would end the nightmare thousands of tech companies have suffered over the past few days.

SVB UK is the UK’s leading banking partner in the tech sector, and the failure of its parent company is forcing tech executives to find ways to cash out to pay staff and cover operating costs.

Piotr Pisarz, CEO of Uncapped, a financial technology startup that lends money to other startups, said the HSBC structure is fantastic news for the UK startup ecosystem. I think we can all relax a bit today, he told CNN.

Uncapped launched an emergency funding program Saturday to help the company meet payroll and other obligations. According to Pisarz, it is prepared to support businesses affected by the SVB collapse. Uncapped is also offering long-term bridging loans to help with working capital.

Pisarz said startups are likely to diversify their banking relationships because of the event. He added that it was not healthy for around half of the banking in the UK startup ecosystem to be in a single institution.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement that the acquisition means SVB UK customers can continue banking as usual, safely knowing that their deposits are backed by HSBC’s strength, safety and security. said.

“This acquisition is of great strategic significance for our business in the UK,” he said. It strengthens its commercial banking franchise and enhances its ability to serve innovative and fast-growing companies, including the technology and life sciences sectors, both in the UK and internationally.

HSBC’s London-listed shares fell after the open, down 3.6 per cent in morning trading. The Stoxx Europe 600 Banking Index, which tracks 42 European Union and UK banks, was also shocked with a 5.6% drop.

Britain’s Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt has worked to reassure investors about the soundness of the country’s extensive banking system.

He told reporters there was never a systemic risk to Britain’s financial stability. The UK banking system is very secure and capital-rich.

As of last Friday, SVB UK had around $5.5 billion ($6.7 billion) of loans and about $6.7 billion ($8.1 billion) of deposits, according to an HSBC statement. It also posted a pre-tax profit of $88 million ($106.5 million) for its last fiscal year ended December.

SVB, a lender best known for financing startups, faced liquidity problems in the US last week, sparking a massive banking operation. That ultimately led to the collapse of the second-largest financial institution in U.S. history on Friday.

US financial regulators quickly responded to infection fears, announcing that customers of banks that went bankrupt over the weekend would be able to access all their funds starting Monday.

Authorities have also insured deposits of customers of Signature Bank, a local US lender that has been shut down by regulators in recent days because it has faced financial problems.

Hanna Ziady contributed reporting.

