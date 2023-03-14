HSBC Acquires UK Silicon Valley Bank in Deal ‘Protecting Customers and Taxpayers’ | business news





HSBC’s acquisition of troubled Silicon Valley Bank of England (SVB UK) secured more than 3,000 customer deposits for $6.7 billion.

Bank of England Sky’s City editor Mark Kleinman, who was preparing to transition the bank into bankruptcy proceedings, said Monday that all depositors’ money at SVB UK was safe and secure as a result of the purchase, confirming the story broke.

All SVB UK services will continue to operate as normal and customers will not notice any changes, the statement said.

There were concerns that tech companies and startups doing business with SVB UK would not be able to afford the costs, including salaries, because they would not have access to funding.

“Many of our most promising and important technology and life sciences companies have made their fortunes at Silicon Valley Bank in the UK branch,” Minister Jeremy Hunt said.

“Even when you have a very young company, a very promising company, you are vulnerable. You have to pay your employees, and they were worried that as of 8:00 this morning, they literally might not have access to their bank accounts,” he said.

“Some of them only had bank accounts with Silicon Valley Bank UK. So for that reason we were facing the bankruptcy of some of the most important companies, the most strategic ones. It’s extremely risky.”

HSBC said it had acquired SVB UK, which has a £8.8 billion balance sheet, for £1.

HSBC said: “This acquisition is of great strategic significance for our business in the UK.”

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said: “This strengthens our commercial banking franchise and strengthens our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing companies in the UK and internationally, including in the technology and life sciences sectors. improve,” he said.

The Treasury Department’s statement emphasized that taxpayer money is not involved in the sale.

Mr Hunt said: “By taking advantage of post-crisis banking reforms that introduced powers to safely manage bank defaults, this sale protected both SVB UK’s customers and taxpayers.”

“The UK’s technology sector is truly world-leading and is vital to the UK economy supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. I said yesterday that we will take care of the technology sector and we have worked urgently to deliver on that promise and find it. SVB It’s a solution we can reassure our clients in the UK,” added Mr Hunt.

“HSBC is Europe’s largest bank and SVB UK customers can rest assured of the strength, safety and security the bank provides.”

Bank of London, which led the consortium bid for SVB UK, welcomed the fact that a buyer had been found, but received some criticism for the successful buyer.

“For many, this will be seen as a missed opportunity to support competition and innovation,” said CEO Anthony Watson.

“It is not right for Heritage Bank, which has provided poor service to British entrepreneurs over the years, to benefit from an already dominant and privileged position. Britain needs better.”

