UK doctors go on three-day strike over pay





LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) – Thousands of doctors in the UK struck Monday in a three-day strike that will disrupt patient care, protesting salaries they say allow them to exercise less per hour than baristas.

The strike is the latest involving staff from the UK’s National Health Service, following strikes by nurses, paramedics and others demanding pay increases that better reflect double-digit inflation levels.

The NHS will prioritize emergency care during the strike, which could incur costs for routine appointments, surgeries and some urgent cancer treatment, NHS UK National Medical Officer Stephen Powis said.

“This is going to be the most disruptive day of industrial activity we’ve seen all winter,” Powis told Times Radio.

“It’s going to be a tough three days and it’s going to be quite challenging.”

UK entry-level doctors are often qualified doctors with many years of experience.

The British Medical Association (BMA) trade unions said that a junior doctor’s starting salary is £14.09 ($17.04) an hour, a pence less than the highest barista at British coffee chain Pret A Manger.

[1/3]People attend a protest by junior doctors during a dispute with the government over salaries outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London, England, on March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Junior doctors agreed to a 2% annual salary increase as part of a four-year contract in 2019, but they say now is inappropriate in light of much higher inflation. Of the approximately 37,000 people who voted in the BMA’s strike vote last month, 98% voted in favor.

Robert Laurenson, co-chair of the BMA Junior Physicians Committee, said the public sector wage freeze has seen real wage cuts over the past 15 years.

“We’re asking for that wage to be reinstated, I think it’s around £19 an hour,” he told Reuters from a picket line in London.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to help end a strike by health workers, which also hinders one of his main priorities, which is reducing long waiting lists for treatment.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay invited the BMA to negotiate an official salary on Friday.

“We are ready to have those discussions and we urge them to come and join us,” Barclay told reporters on Monday. “I don’t think the 35% wage claim is manageable.”

The broader wave of strikes involving hundreds of thousands of public-sector workers in Britain came at a time when public finances were under pressure and Sunak’s government was preparing to deliver a budget on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8271 pounds)

Reporting: Sachin Ravikumar and Natalie Thomas; Edited by Kylie MacLellan and Alex Richardson

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

