American drone: a Russian plane shot down the MQ-9 Reaper over the Black Sea

A Russian fighter jet shot down a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday after damaging the propeller of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone, according to the US military.

The Reaper drone and two Russian Su-27 planes were flying over international waters over the Black Sea on Tuesday when one of the Russian planes intentionally flew ahead and dumped fuel on the unmanned drone several times, according to a statement from the US European Command.

The aircraft then struck the drone’s propeller, prompting US forces to shoot down the MQ-9 drone in international waters. Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Patrick Ryder added on Tuesday that the Russian plane flew close to the drone for 30 to 40 minutes before colliding just after 7 a.m. Central European time.

Our MQ-9 aircraft was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of MQ-9, Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in the statement. In fact, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians almost caused the two planes to crash.

The incident marks the first time Russian and US military planes have come into direct physical contact since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago and is likely to heighten tensions between both nations, with the United States calling Russia’s actions reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov arrived at the State Department on Tuesday afternoon and did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Antonov is expected to meet with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, a senior State Department official said. He was summoned by the department to convey our strong objections, department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday, and U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy delivered a strong message to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday morning, according to National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby. Defense Ministry officials did not speak specifically to Russian authorities about the incident, Ryder said.

Price said separately that the United States has engaged at high levels with our allies and partners to inform them of the incident. He added that the United States was not in a position to say what the Russians intended to do with the maneuvers, but that ultimately the intention mattered less than what actually happened. pass.

Kirby He said it was not uncommon for Russian planes to intercept American planes over the Black Sea, and said there have been other interceptions in recent weeks.

But he said Tuesday’s episode was unique in that the Russian actions were dangerous, unprofessional and reckless.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied coming into contact with the drone in a statement on Tuesday, saying fighter jets rushed to identify the intruder after detecting it over the Black Sea, adding that the drone had performed an unguided flight with a loss of altitude.

The drone flew with its transponders turned off, violating the limits of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace and released in accordance with international standards, the ministry said.

The US Department of Defense is currently working to declassify footage of the incident, Ryder said Tuesday. He also said that Russia had not recovered the downed drone.

Russian and American planes operated over the Black Sea during the Ukrainian War, but this is the first known interaction of its kind, a potentially dangerous escalation at a critical time in the fighting.

The United States has operated Reaper drones over the Black Sea since before the war began, using the spy drones to monitor the area. Reaper drones can fly up to 50,000 feet, the Air Force says, and they have sensors and capabilities to gather intelligence and conduct reconnaissance for long periods of time, making them an ideal platform for tracking. movements on the battlefield and in the Black Sea. .

This story has been updated with additional details.

