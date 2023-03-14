Ron DeSantis Says Protecting Ukraine Isn’t a Key US Interest





Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has abruptly broken with Republicans who are determined to defend Ukraine from invading Russia, saying in a statement released late Monday that protecting the borders of European nations is not an interest vital to the United States and that policymakers should instead focus their attention on home.

The statement by Mr. DeSantis, who is considered a near-declared presidential candidate for the 2024 campaign, puts him in line with the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, former President Donald J. Trump.

The location Mr. DeSantis chose for his statement on a major foreign policy issue revealed almost as much as the substance of the statement itself. The statement aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight, on Fox News. It was in response to a questionnaire that the host, Mr. Carlson, sent last week to all major potential Republican candidates for president, and amounts to an acknowledgment by Mr. DeSantis that a candidacy is in sight.

On Mr. Carlson’s show, Mr. DeSantis parted ways with Republicans who say the problem with Mr. Bidens’ Ukraine policy is that he isn’t doing enough. Mr. DeSantis made it clear that he believed Mr. Biden was overdoing it, without a clearly defined goal, and taking actions that risked provoking a war between the United States and Russia.

Mr. Carlson is one of the staunchest opponents of US intervention in Ukraine. He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a corrupt anti-hero and mocked him for dressing like the manager of a strip club.

While the United States has many vital national interests in securing our borders, addressing our military’s readiness crisis, ensuring energy security and independence, and controlling the economic, cultural, and military power of the The Chinese Communist Party, which is further embroiled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia, is not one of them, Mr. DeSantis said in a statement that Mr. Carlson read aloud on his show.

Mr. DeSantiss’ views on Ukraine politics now align with those of Mr. Trumps. The former president also responded to Mr. Carlsons’ questionnaire.

The state of the war On the front lines: From Kupiansk to Bakhmut, Russian forces attack along a 160-mile arc in eastern Ukraine in an escalating struggle for tactical advantage forward possible spring offensives. Preparing for a political breakthrough: Recent statements by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, suggest that he wants to rise above his status as a military leader and play a greater role in Russian society. The cases accuse Russia of abducting Ukrainian children and deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure.

Mr Trump repeated a frequent riff, saying both sides are tired and ready to make a deal and the death and destruction must stop now. Mr Trump has previously said he would let Russia take control of parts of Ukraine under a negotiated deal.

The position taken by Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Trump is at odds with the passionate support for Ukraine’s defense shown by other potential GOP candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey and the senator. South Carolina’s Tim Scott. He is also at sharp odds with most Republican senators, including Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, the Minority Leader.

Pence cast Ukraine’s struggle in a religious light, citing Bible verses in a recent speech he gave at the University of Texas at Austin to mark the one-year anniversary of President Vladimir P’s invasion. . Cheese fries.

Never forget that light shines in darkness and darkness cannot defeat it, Mr. Pence said, standing at a lectern with American and Ukrainian flags behind him, and addressing the people of Ukraine.

We will not forget your struggle for freedom and I believe that the American people will stand with you until the light dawns on a victory for freedom in Ukraine and in Europe and for the whole world, added Mr. Pence. So help us God.

Republican hawks, including Mr. Pence and Ms. Haley, ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, have framed the fight to defend Ukraine as a fight for freedom. Mr McConnell made similar points, presenting the battle as one to defend the post-World War II international security order. All pushed President Biden to do more to send more lethal weapons and faster to help Ukraine drive Russia out of its territory.

Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Trump have rejected those calls. And their views are gaining traction among House Republicans and Republican voters, who are quick to lash out at US efforts to help Ukraine fight Russia.

A January poll by the Pew Research Center showed that 40% of independent Republican and Republican-leaning voters thought the United States was too supportive of Ukraine. Last March, the month after Mr Putin invaded, the proportion of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who held this view was just 9%.

In 2014 and 2015, when Mr. Putin was in the initial stages of his invasion of Ukraine by annexing Crimea, Mr. DeSantis looked like a conventional Republican hawk. He attacked then-President Obama for not doing enough, just as many Republicans today criticize President Biden.

We in Congress urged the president, I was, to provide arms to Ukraine, DeSantis said in a June 2015 interview with conservative radio host Bill Bennett unearthed by CNN.

They want to fight their good fight. They do not ask us to fight for them. And the president firmly refused. And I think that’s a mistake.

But these anti-Russian views are less popular with the current GOP base, which has been conditioned over the past seven years by Mr. Trump and influential media figures such as Mr. Carlson, who have questioned why the United States United should view Mr. Putin as a threat to America.

And Mr. DeSantis’ statement to Mr. Carlson channeled these new currents.

The Biden administration’s virtual blank check funding of this conflict for as long as it takes, with no defined goals or accountability, distracts from our nation’s most pressing challenges, he said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are increasingly using this blank check line as a safe stance to criticize Mr. Biden without appearing to abandon Ukraine. But Mr. DeSantis went further, making clear that he did not believe the defense of Ukraine should be a priority for a US president and excluding specific weapons.

F-16s and long-range missiles should therefore be ruled out, he added. These moves would risk explicitly dragging the United States into the conflict and bringing us one step closer to a hot war between the world’s two largest nuclear powers. This risk is unacceptable.

Mr. DeSantis’ statement was dripping with sarcastic contempt for policymakers who believe the only way to end the suffering of the Ukrainian people is to remove Mr. Putin from power.

A policy of regime change in Russia (undoubtedly popular among DC’s foreign policy interventionists), DeSantis said, would dramatically raise the stakes in the conflict, making the use of nuclear weapons more likely. Such a policy would not stop the death and destruction of war, nor produce a pro-American Madisonian constitutionalist in the Kremlin. History indicates that Putin’s successor, on this assumption, would likely be even more ruthless. The costs of achieving such a dubious result could become astronomical.

Mr. DeSantis added: We cannot prioritize intervening in an escalating foreign war at the expense of defending our own homeland, especially as tens of thousands of Americans die each year. because of narcotics being smuggled across our open border and our arsenals of weapons critical to our own security are rapidly depleting.

So far, Mr. DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce his candidacy for president, has largely avoided speaking in detail about Ukraine since Mr. Putin’s full-scale invasion in 2022. For a leader who prides himself on being aggressively proactive and keeping his opponents at bay, he was sometimes caught off guard on his recent book tour as reporters pressed him on politics’ most important issue foreign.

He voiced his irritation at a Times of London reporter who pushed Mr DeSantis over how he was proposing Ukraine be treated differently, given that he was attacking Mr Biden as weak on the world stage and lacking in deterrence.

Perhaps you should cover other ground? said Mr. DeSantis. I think I have said enough.

Republican internationalists and hawkish elements within the party donor class were alarmed by this interview and another recent clip on Fox News in which Mr. DeSantis briefly pointed out in a manner open to multiple interpretations that he questioned the extent to which the defense of Ukraine was in America. national interest. But they remained hopeful that Mr. DeSantis would return to their side.

In a February 23 Wall Street Journal column, influential conservative writer Kimberley A. Strassel all but begged Mr. DeSantis to part ways with Mr. Trump, who she said was part of a GOP surrender caucus on Ukraine. She framed Ukraine’s war with Russia as a major national security issue that Mr. DeSantis needed to address. Ms. Strassel called it the first test of the GOP fields.

