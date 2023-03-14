Russian plane hits US military drone over Black Sea, forcing it to descendExBulletin





An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base November 17, 2015 Isaac Brekken/Getty Images .

The US military says a Russian fighter jet severed the propeller of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, forcing it to crash in the Black Sea. Russia offered a very different story, saying the US drone crashed on its own.

What is not disputed is the incendiary nature of the incident, which comes at a time when US-Russian tensions are already running high over the war in Ukraine.

The US military says two Russian Su-27 fighter jets carried out a “reckless” interception of the US drone, which was carrying out a routine reconnaissance mission in international airspace over the Black Sea.

Russian jets first flew directly in front of the much slower US drone several times and also dumped fuel on the US plane. After about 30 minutes of the harassing actions, one of the Russian jets cut off the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash, the military said.

“Airplane interceptions are not uncommon, just to see what’s out there,” Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder. “In this particular case, (the Russian plane) collided with the (American) plane, damaging the propeller and basically putting it in an unflyable, uncontrollable situation, so we shot it down .”

Ryder said the drone was “far away” from Ukrainian territory, but did not give an exact location. He declined to comment on American efforts to recover the plane, but noted that Russia had not recovered it.

Russia offers a different account

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement with a radically different take on the incident.

The ministry said Russian radar noticed a “deadly MQ-9” drone heading towards the Russian border on Tuesday morning.

Russia then launched Russian fighter jets “in an effort to identify” the plane, which it said was flying with its transponders turned off. This would make identification more difficult, and Russia said it was in contravention of the notifications it had issued.

The drone lost control and hit the water “following a brutal maneuver”, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian fighter jets did not fire any weapons and did not make direct contact with the drone. The Russian plane returned safely to its airbase, the statement concluded.

The United States strongly opposes it and summons the Russian ambassador

President Biden was briefed on the collision earlier this morning, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said it was not unusual for Russian warplanes to intercept US planes over the Black Sea, noting there have been a number of such cases in recent weeks.

But Kirby said this one was notable because of the “dangerous” and “reckless” way the Russian pilots performed it.

In Washington, the State Department summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov to express American objections. And in Moscow, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy sent a “strong message” to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Speaking to reporters outside the State Department, Antonov repeated that the Russians had not used any weapons against the drone. He said the Russians had identified an area for their “special military operation”, and the US drone had no business where it was.

“What will be the reaction of the United States if you see such a Russian drone very close to, for example, San Francisco or New York? What will be the reaction of the United States? For me, it is clear,” he said. he declares.

Throughout the past year of war in Ukraine, President Biden has been very clear that his administration will support Ukraine, which it has done with tens of billions of dollars in military, economic and humanitarian.

But Biden also stressed that the United States has no intention of getting directly involved in a military confrontation with Russia.

The United States appears certain to continue supplying arms, intelligence and money to Ukraine, and the Pentagon has stressed that it will continue reconnaissance flights in international airspace.

Greg Myre reported from Washington; Charles Maynes of Russia; Michele Kelemen contributed reporting for the State Department

