Russian plane shoots down US drone over Black Sea





WASHINGTON A Russian fighter jet shot down a US drone operating over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the US European Command said in a statement.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” the general said. US Air Force James Hecker, Commander of the US Air Force. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

Before the collision, two Russian planes including the one involved in the collision harassed the drone, he said.

“Several times before the collision, the Su-27s spilled fuel and flew past the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unfriendly and unprofessional manner,” the statement added.

General Atomics’ Guardian drone, which is the maritime version of the company’s Predator B or MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle.

General atomics

The incident “demonstrates a lack of competence” on Russia’s part, European Command said. The United States called the behavior “dangerous and unprofessional” and part of a pattern of dangerous behavior by Russian pilots.

The collision occurred in international airspace, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. He added that the United States constantly flew over the Black Sea before the war in Ukraine broke out in February last year. Kirby said the United States was not required to “register” with Russia before flying.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its two fighter jets did not come into contact with the US drone. In a statement on its official Telegram channel, the ministry said the drone was flying with its transponders near the Crimean peninsula when it entered “unguided flight” and then fell into the water.

The United States is discussing rescue operations for the drone, two U.S. defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told NBC News. Officials added that no US ships are currently in the Black Sea.

The incident was the first time officials were aware of a Russian jet dropping fuel on an American plane during an interception.

An official said the plane that collided with the drone was likely damaged, but initial reports indicate it may have landed in Crimea. Russia annexed this Black Sea peninsula in 2014.

Two Sukhoi Su-27 fighters perform during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Russian Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) air base in Kant, about 20 km from Bishkek on October 27, 2013. AFP PHOTO / VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO (Photo credit should read VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images)

Vyacheslav Oseledko | AFP | Getty Images

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration was in the process of summoning Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, to discuss the “brazen violation of international law.”

“We engaged at a high level with our allies and partners first and foremost, to brief them on this incident and let them know what we know,” Price said in a conference call with reporters.

“We are again engaging directly with the Russians at higher levels to convey our strong objections to this dangerous and unprofessional interception, which caused the downing of the US unmanned aircraft,” he added.

The Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The MQ-9 drone system is designed to collect intelligence and perform reconnaissance missions and is manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

The remotely piloted system can carry a combination of Hellfire missiles, Joint Direct Attack Munitions or JDAMs. U.S. Air Force Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder declined to say whether the drone was armed.

