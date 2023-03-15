The UK budget: why the economy has grown so slowly





The UK economy is in a downturn. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that it will become the worst economic power this year. But the problem goes back much further.

Since the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, the average annual growth rate has fallen by more than half. The UK economy isn’t any bigger than it was right before the coronavirus pandemic in late 2019, and the Bank of England doesn’t expect it to regain its footing until 2026 at the earliest.

Michael Saunders, who recently left the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee and now advises Oxford Economics, says we’ve been careless about potential growth on the policymaking side.

In particular, it is noteworthy that the country has not succeeded in stimulating economic growth since 2007. If Britain’s gross domestic product per capita had grown as fast in the 15 years since 2007 as it had in the 27 years since 1980, then everyone in the UK would be 10,600 per year in real terms, or 31% better off than 33,700. According to IMF data, the percentage of GDP per capita that the UK will achieve in 2022 is

For all these stark statistics on the UK’s economic decline, Jeremy Hunt, who will release his first spring budget on Wednesday, has spent the first two months of the year ignoring concerns. Decadenceism about Britain is wrong, the prime minister said in his key economic speech in January. It has always been wrong and it is wrong now.

Hunt uses carefully chosen statistics to paint a picture of Britain’s performance since 2010. He was in the middle of the pack, welcoming the fact that production per job hour was higher than before the pandemic.

Few British Prime Ministers prior to Hunt have seen a slight increase in productivity over three years, where previously 2% growth per year was the norm. There is also a striking consensus across the political spectrum and across almost all economists that the UK does indeed have a growth problem. Liz Trusss plans to kick off the dynamic of the effort to meet the 2.5 per cent annual growth target as the market reacted to her mini-budget last September, but that ambition could end last month if Labor wins the next general election, the UK will face the G7. It will become one of the fastest growing economies in the country.

Economists looking at the UK economy since 2007 tend to divide the 15 years into three distinct periods. There was the financial crisis itself, during which a crisis in the banking system spilled over into a deep recession. A period of austerity that began in 2010 meant that growth was slower than before 2007, but Britain’s per capita GDP growth remained at the top of the G7 League table. The UK’s performance has deteriorated in absolute terms and compared to other G7 countries since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

While all of the G7 economies have been hit by Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK is the only one of these developed countries to not return to pre-pandemic levels of output.

The predictions are worse. Catherine Mann, an external member of the BoEs MPC, said in a speech last month that the BoEs outlook was far less optimistic than the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. The latter two project the U.S. and Eurozone economies to grow by 7% to 10% each at the end of 2025 than before the coronavirus outbreak. The BoE expects the UK economy to not grow at all over that period.

UK growth performance has been worse since 2016 than during the austerity period, but economists are still debating the reasons for the initial decline in growth over the 2010-2016 period.

People close to then-Prime Minister George Osborne point to Britain’s massive financial system and its consequent global banking crisis, its declining North Sea oil sector and its severe exposure to global productivity problems. This weakness in formerly the strongest UK sector and company has been corroborated in several studies, most recently finding that London’s productivity growth in urban centers lags the rest of the country at nearly twice that of the rest of the UK. this country.

The debate about the causes of the slowdown in growth has to do with the impact of austerity on economic performance. Most economists now acknowledge that the sharp cut in public spending between 2010 and 2015 delayed the recovery from the financial crisis, but in the longer term the important question is whether the effects of austerity can still be felt in today’s low living standards. no see.

Professor Jonathan Portes of Kings College London said austerity [UK] It underperformed in significant ways, but obviously that’s not the whole story. He cites cuts in public investment that lower national capital, weakening private investment, deteriorating public services, and the absence of a hot economy that drives dynamism and growth as working mechanisms.

Many other economists are skeptical of these forces, not because they deny their existence, but because they believe the impact is small. Tim Pitt, a partner at the consulting firm Flint Global and an adviser to former Prime Minister Philip Hammond, says cuts to public investment have been short-lived and insignificant compared to the size of existing capital.

The idea that public investment explains the overall slowdown in growth doesn’t add up from a numbers standpoint, he says. When you talk about $10 billion here and there, are you saying this is the difference between a drop in productivity and everything being normal?

Others point out that business investment has actually increased significantly, especially since 2012. In the summer of 2012, when the business environment and investor sentiment suddenly lacked negatives, Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, who served as labor secretary during the financial crisis, said: Employment grew faster after 2010 than before 2007.

flip

But the disappointment endured by British citizens in the early 2010s, when annual growth was still above 2%, was mild compared to what happened after that. And in the second half, there’s far less disagreement about the underlying causes of poor economic performance.

There is no doubt that one of the most important constraints on growth is the frequent external shocks that hit the UK economy and many other developed countries.

Britain’s GDP fell more during the pandemic, in part because the Office for National Statistics took a harsher approach to measuring output from schools, hospitals and other public services sectors than other countries. The National Statistical Office has determined that no results will be produced when the service is terminated. This was a temporary effect, and Britain’s recovery from the blockade was stronger than other countries for the same reason.

The UK was also heavily exposed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and soaring wholesale natural gas prices. fuel for power generation.

However, these factors are not enough to explain why the UK economy alone has not returned to GDP levels since late 2019. To this end, economists point to three UK-specific obstacles to economic performance.

The first is Brexit, which raises import prices, creates uncertainty for businesses, increases trade barriers, complicates compliance and hinders hiring workers.

John Springford, deputy director of the Center for European Reform think tank, estimates that these and other effects could cost the UK economy as much as 5.5% of GDP by the summer of 2022. He said the decline in capital and stocks, immigration from the EU has slowed and the retained EU legal bill could mean divergence from EU rules.

The BoE has a lower estimate at 3.25%, but judged in February: [Brexit] The effect may have occurred sooner than previously assumed. As MPC’s Mann poignantly pointed out last month, no other country has chosen to unilaterally impose trade barriers on its closest trading partners.

Unlike ministers who still talk about the economic benefits of leaving the EU, pro-Brexit economists emphasize the fragility of government policy rather than the break with the bloc itself, but it’s better to say there were costs.

A second UK problem is the tendency of government policy to flip-flop from one idea to the next since 2016, according to Julian Jessop, a researcher at the Institute for Free Market Economics. It was a time of high uncertainty, he says, and companies spent more time afloat than building businesses. Rising tax and regulatory levels, especially for the financial and energy sectors, are also not helping, he added.

A third UK weakness in the claims sheet was the rapid and unexpected deterioration in UK labor market performance during the pandemic. Businesses can still provide more jobs for UK citizens than the European average, but fewer people are currently employed or looking for work than in 2019. In particular, the employment market participation of people aged 50 and over is almost exclusively likely to decline. The BoE says many of those who have left the workforce are unlikely to return any time soon, so they stay.

toxic mixture

In addition to these new reasons for concern about Britain’s economic performance, there are long-standing problems that the government has not been able to address for decades. The UK’s planning and land use system is heavily criticized for giving opponents to all development an edge and stopping growth. Sam Dumitriou, policy director for Britain Remade, a new campaign to spur growth, said Britain’s problem is not getting what we need.

He doesn’t build enough homes near the best jobs, citing the lack of lab space in Oxford, Cambridge and London and the challenges of building new energy facilities, whether onshore or far from the coast.

The skill level of non-university-educated people in the UK lags behind that of other rich countries, and there has been a long tail of low-productivity companies for decades that are neither improving nor going out of business. And like the entire western world, America is aging rapidly. underlying [the UKs growth problem] Saunders says the same goes for demographics. Without Brexit and Covid, over the past five years we’ve been talking more about demographics that slow down growth.

The explanation for the UK economic growth crisis since 2007 is therefore not a single problem, but rather a combination of a global crisis and self-inflicted policy errors. But there is no doubt that the demise of Britain’s massively booming industries, global shocks, Brexit, poor governance and a deteriorating labor market are a toxic mix.

