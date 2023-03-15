Slowing UK payroll growth puts inflation pressure on households | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





Britain’s wage growth slowed in the three months to January even as inflation remained stubbornly high and prolonged a cost-of-living crisis affecting millions of households.

Wage growth fell to 5.7% from a revised 6% in December, making average wage growth 3.2% below the inflation rate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Private sector payroll growth fell to 7% from 7.3% for the first time in a year as pressure on interest rates from the Bank of England eased.

Central bank officials warned that they may have to raise interest rates if wages continue to rise, fearing higher incomes will put pressure on store prices.

Public-sector wages continued to close the gap with private-sector workers, but the 4.8% increase in national employment still fell short of the 7% average wage for private-sector workers.

Salaries in the financial and business services sector saw the largest increase at 7.7%, followed by the construction sector at 5.8%.

In the three months to January 2023, the proportion of people of working age who have a job rose to 75.7%, with figures for the prime minister ahead of Wednesday’s budget bill. number of self-employed people.

According to HMRC’s latest estimate for PAYE workers, the number of paid employees has risen from 98,000 to 30 million.

ONS said there was an overall decline in workers classified as neither working nor looking for work.

However, ONS reported that employers were nervous about the economic outlook and cut the number of jobs offered by 51,000, bringing the number of vacancies to 1.124 million.

The modest increase in the number of part-time workers is also expected to leave a large skills gap in several industries struggling to fill vacancies.

Economists said the drop in wages was a further sign that employers were reluctant to raise hiring costs as the economy entered difficult times.

The private sector wage growth measure for January was revised down to just 1.2% from the previous 12-month average of 6.9%, an even sharper decline.

Samuel Toms, chief economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said the Bank of England is likely to put aside rising employment rates and stubbornly low unemployment to focus on declining wage growth given the significant weakness in the labor market.

According to the ONS, 2.5 million people lost their jobs due to long-term illness in the three months through January, up 2.6% from the previous quarter and 7.9% from the same period last year, the highest since the statistic began tracking in 1993. .

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said there were nearly half a million fewer people still in work than before the pandemic. More seniors are not working.

