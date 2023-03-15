China, UK, US, Australia Accuse Submarine Agreements of ‘Going Down a Riskier Road’ | world news





China has accused the US, UK and Australia of “going down a dangerous road” over an agreement to build new nuclear-powered submarines.

It comes after meeting with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Rishi Sunak in San Diego to announce the next step in the AUKUS partnership plan.

The plan would deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Australia to counter China’s activities in the Pacific.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Wang Wenbin said the three countries had “ignored” international concerns, Reuters reported.

The three countries argued that the agreement does not increase the risk of nuclear proliferation. The ships will carry conventional weapons and the reactors will be sealed.

Mr Sunak said the UK, US and Australia will work together to “keep the seas free” with a new generation of attack submarines.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:26 Why are the UK and US selling nuclear-powered submarines to Australia?

“It will mean a fleet of three submarines working together across the Atlantic and Pacific for the first time,” the British Prime Minister said.

The AUKUS partnership was first announced for 2021. Since then, Britain has issued a consolidated review of its foreign and security policy highlighting China’s “more aggressive stance”.

President Biden said the United States could ask for “no better partner” than Britain and Australia when it comes to ensuring security in the Pacific.

Analysis: Why is China so critical of the AUKUS Treaty?

China’s reaction to the AUKUS defense agreement was predictably furious.

Of course, authorities here knew it was coming, but the announcement itself, complete with a photo shoot and a global display of solidarity, came at the exact time when relations with the United States were deteriorating. As such, it must have felt particularly provocative.

There are many reasons why China doesn’t like AUKUS.

First, because China is self-consciously encroaching on the Indo-Pacific, which it regards as its backyard. Aside from important trade routes, China considers the region an arena in which it has the right to dominate.

But the key reason is China’s interest in Taiwan, which it regards as an autonomous island. Xi Jinping has said many times that China has the right to occupy by force.

To put it bluntly, China does not want to stand in the way of a US-led defense agreement making such a move.

More broadly, China also sees AUKUS as another example of a US-led “containment” policy, the belief that the West will ideologically oppose China’s rise and will in principle try to stifle China’s growth.

A number of incidents supported this story, from the recent US technical sanctions against China to the shooting down of a so-called spy balloon.

The scary thing is that the deeper the distrust, the harder it is to see how one side backs down.

Biden said “no” when asked if he was worried that China would view the AUKUS submarine deal as aggression. He expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, but did not say when.

He said he expects to talk with his Chinese counterpart about a Chinese surveillance balloon that he believes passed through U.S. airspace last month, exacerbating already strained relations between the two countries.

Read More World News: Ukraine warns against continuing to defend BahmutScientists observing two separated icebergs Women in Berlin can go topless in swimming pools

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:38 Why is Rishi Sunak in San Diego?

First spotted by the United States on January 28, US forces eventually shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, on orders from President Biden.

It is known to have flown over several sensitive military bases.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the US wants to resume regular communication with China.

“For 18 months we [China] “He sought more information from AUKUS about their intentions,” he added.

Wenbin added on Wednesday that China and the US are maintaining necessary communications. “We believe that the value and importance of communication is not just for communication, but for understanding and managing differences.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/china-accuses-uk-us-and-australia-of-going-further-down-dangerous-road-with-submarine-pact-12833368 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos