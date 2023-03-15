‘The Last of Us’ Fans Think They Spotted Abby in the Season Finale





Blink and you’ll miss it, but a dark figure walked through the hospital in The Last of Us season finale. No, I don’t mean Joeleven although he cleaned this place up like he’s was a Call of Duty map. The figure looked slimmer, had cropped hair, and shunned our grizzled main character, played by Pedro Pascal. Inevitably, Twitter users who took screenshots of the scene think the character is villainous(ish) Abbythe from The Last of Us Part II. We don’t want to say too much until the second season airs, but try to avoid spoilers as much as possible, dear readers, just know that Abby is a big deal moving forward.

A brief flash of the figure’s braided ponytail was all fans of the original video game needed to get them excited for season two, as showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann continued to pepper little Easter eggs for the most knowledgeable. The quick mention also reflected a (potential) episode six cameo from the upcoming character Dina, who also plays a big role in The Last of Us Part II.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Ironically, Abby appeared in this episode, albeit in a very different way. As Joel rampages through the hospital to save Ellie, he arrives in an operating room, where he finds three doctors surrounding Ellie on an operating table. Laura Bailey, Abby’s voice actor in The Last of Us Part II, portrayed one of the doctors who let Ellie free after Joel shot the surgeon (also an important character!) in the head. The cameo follows many other significant inclusions from the original voice cast, including Ashley Johnson’s (Ellie) portrayal of Ellie’s mother, Troy Baker’s (Joel) role as David’s accomplice, Jeffrey Pierce ( Tommy) as a hunter named Perry, and Merle Dandridge reprising Marlene.

“Laura [Bailey] And [creator] Neil [Druckmann] are good friends and we were like, do you want to be a nurse? co-showrunner Craig Mazin recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. I took Laura around the halls of this hospital and she cried just looking at it. It’s a common thing that people who came from the Neils gaming world feel like they’re stepping into this impossible and amazing VR adaptation.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Could Bailey return to make an appearance in Season 2? Well, Druckmann joked with reporters that “she’s wearing a mask, so we can do whatever we want to her next season.” The Last of Us creator also teased, “for those who know who she plays in the next story, it’s very much related to that operating room.” Eek! This is not a good place to feature heavily in your backstory.

Deputy Editor

Josh Rosenberg is an assistant editor at Esquire, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day. His past work can be found on Spin, CBR and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a43306476/the-last-of-us-season-finale-ending-abby/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos