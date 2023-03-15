Teacher Strike: Education Secretary Gillian Keegan’s Open Letter to Parents





Education Minister Gillian Keegan wrote an open letter to parents explaining the recent teacher strike.

Dear Parents and Guardians,

I am writing this as an update ahead of the strike action planned by the National Education Federation for this Wednesday and Thursday.

This industrial action will mean more disruption to your child’s education and your life, whether it’s working, arranging childcare, or changing other plans.

Many young people are very disappointed to once again miss out on valuable time learning with teachers and peers, especially after education has been significantly disrupted during the pandemic.

The situation is made worse by the fact that this strike action is completely unnecessary. As I told NEU three weeks ago, I want to discuss teacher salaries and other issues and engage in serious conversations to resolve the dispute.

My only condition was that strike action be suspended so that such discussions could proceed in good faith without interruption.

This was the same offer and condition presented to the unions representing nurses, ambulance workers and physiotherapists. The unions accepted the offer, suspended the strike, and are now negotiating behind closed doors on behalf of their members.

Instead, NEU seems to focus on the strike and all the unnecessary mess it causes.

This morning I wrote to the unions again, inviting them to the talks this Wednesday and Thursday. All the unions have to do is cancel unnecessary strikes that don’t help anyone.

The best thing NEU can do for its members and children and youth alike is to sit down and talk about pay.

Knowing that exams are fast approaching, especially for older students, I will continue to do everything in my power to end the turmoil your family is facing as quickly as possible.

Even if all of the preparations we’ve put in place this week aren’t in the classroom, student education can continue, and hopefully next time we write this, we’ll be able to share the news that this break has ended.

sincerely

Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP Secretary of State for Education

