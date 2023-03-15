The big vaccine reveal from the finale makes no sense.





This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Episode 9, Look for the Light.

Throughout its first season, The Last of Us attempts to sell the audience (and one of the show’s two protagonists, teenage Ellie) one promise: that her immunity to the fungus Cordyceps means she’s the cure for save humanity. However, it’s not until the series finale, Look for the Light, that we hear about the actual plan to make this remedy.

In the final episode, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal), her protector and father figure, are ambushed and knocked out by patrols guarding the base of the insurgent Firefly faction, as they finally reach the objective. which they have traveled. season. When Joel finally wakes up, he’s without Ellie in a hospital room with the Fireflies’ leader, Marlene, who goes on to explain that they took Ellie in to perform surgery in order to heal.

It’s what Joel expected, but the details of the plan are horrifying. The design for making this remedy, as Marlene explains, is based on their doctors’ assumption that Ellie’s Cordyceps has grown with her since birth. Early in the episode, we see a flashback of Ellie’s mother being bitten by an infected person near her femoral artery while she’s in labor, then quickly cutting the umbilical cord after giving birth, which means little Ellie has had just enough Cordyceps infection in her. blood flow to make her immune but not enough to kill her. Marlene, a close friend of Ellie’s mothers, arrived at the scene after the birth and cared for the orphaned child.*

The best of movies, TV, books, music and more, delivered to your inbox.

Marlene goes on to explain that Ellie’s Cordyceps produces some sort of chemical messenger that tricks any future Cordyceps her body encounters into believing that she too is the mushroom. The Fireflies’ plan, as Marlene describes it, is to suppress the cells that produce this messenger in Ellie, multiply those cells in a lab to produce more, and then administer them to everyone, ending the two decades. long fungal pandemic.

The bad news is that Cordyceps grows inside the brain, and so the Fireflies will kill Ellie. But fear not, because Joel goes all out on Rambo, saving Ellie before she goes under the knife, leaving a mass grave of fireflies in her wake.

But does any part of this Doctors Anonymous plan make sense? Dr. Arturo Casadevall, mushroom expert and chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is pretty adamant that this is not the case. I read Marlenes’ speech to him, and he says, to begin with: Trying to get a scientific explanation out of it is difficult. Casadevall takes Marlenes’ description of the mechanism to mean that Cordyceps produces a molecule (the chemical messenger) in Ellie’s brain that signals she is a zombie. It is possible, I grant you, to elicit an antibody response to a small molecule. In real life, the way [a vaccine] would be done if you got Cordyceps and grew it to produce the molecule. And then one would use analytical chemistry to isolate the molecule, which an immunologist would use to create a vaccine formula that would allow someone to produce antibodies upon injection.

However, Casadevall points out, you definitely wouldn’t need to kill anyone to get the sample. You could just do a brain biopsy. You might get a good piece, or better yet, you might get someone who’s dead and infected. You could just get [the molecule] of this brain. And when it comes to getting your hands on that molecule, you’d think you could just use a blood sample, but Casadevall is willing to play along with the show: if it was safe in the blood, you could just pull it out. some blood. But, I mean, it might just be produced [in the] brain tissue.

But Dr. Stuart Levitz, a professor of medicine, microbiology and physiological systems at UMass Chan Medical School, thinks the idea that an immune response is only in the brain is science fiction: it doesn’t really makes no medical sense to me. , or immunological sense. I mean, even with people with brain infections and in my lab I’m studying a fungus that primarily infects the brain, people have immune cells in their blood that have activity against the fungus. You wouldn’t have to remove a brain to study the cells.

You could try to see what kind of antibodies she has in her blood or what the T cells, the immune cells in her blood, are doing, he suggests. I mean, that seems like a totally crazy idea [that] you’re going to find a manufactured chemical that leads to immunity, it’s just in the brain and it’s nowhere else. That’s not to say that she could have become immune to this thing from birth, and now you find the cells that are made and they’re only in the brain.

Both scientists agree that there are many ways to try to create a vaccine via a less invasive and more ethical methodology, including the aforementioned suggestion of trying to grow Cordyceps in the lab. That way, you could then try to figure out the Achilles’ heel of Cordyceps, or tone it down and weaken it so it gives people an immune response but it doesn’t kill them, Levitz says.

In order to know for sure how a vaccine could best be produced, Levitz says, you would need more knowledge about the biology of the fungus. How does it get into people, how does it reproduce, and how does it eventually enter the brain? You have to get [to the brain] either way. So if there is a bite, does it then enter the bloodstream and then blood to the brain? Levitz continues: It seems a bit suspicious that based on a single person who happens to be immune because of some weird thing that happened when they were born, you would then cling to this assumption that there is had chemical messengers that were in the brain, and these were so powerful that they could stop the fungus from multiplying.

There’s another problem, the Fireflies mention a doctor in their group who has this great theory of immunology and, apparently, expertise in neurosurgery? Does it make sense that this doctor is capable of developing a vaccine, let alone this abandoned hospital? Let’s say they managed to get the brain tissue and the sample contains everything they need. You need to have advanced analytical chemistry to be able to take this material and break it down, says Casadevall. And then you want to know, Did I understand correctly? Because you don’t even know what the molecule is. So in an ideal world you would have something [nonhuman] to test it. You would also need a brain surgeon with a proper facility (you won’t be doing this under a tree, says Casadevall) and test subjects (ideally sourced ethically). And then you need a first-class or world-class lab. You need neuroscientists who understand how the brain works. And you would need immunologists to make the vaccine. You need a scientific enterprise. It won’t happen in a library destroyed by the zombie apocalypse or anything, he jokes.

Even if the Fireflies got the proper personnel and equipment, the odds of the vaccine working the first time are incredibly slim. Weak but not zero, says Casadevall. Levitz agrees: I mean, almost nothing works the first time, especially when you only have one person. It would be quite unlikely. That’s why it doesn’t make scientific sense to kill Ellie. Levitz compares the methodology proposed by Fireflies with a farmer killing a hen that lays golden eggs. The premise that you would need to sacrifice a person to save the human race is an OK sci-fi premise and all that but if you have a person that you know is immune wouldn’t you want to study that person first? Wouldn’t you like to try these non-invasive things first? Because once you kill her, that’s it. If you try to isolate brain cells that make [what you think is] a chemical messenger and if you are wrong? What if it wasn’t a chemical messenger and its [instead] the antibodies that his lymph nodes make and that are in his blood?

The Last of Us finale makes a dire choice Everything That Happened at the Oscars: The Most Terrifying Wins and the Lydia Trs Scandal Why do all action heroes have names that start with the same letter? This Oscar should absolutely have gone to my year of dicks. Instead, he went to the worst movie possible.

Long story short: Ellie doesn’t need to die to save humanity actually, it would be better if she didn’t. Real-life science would rule out the necessity of Joels’ rampage, a morally uneasy act that acts as both the plot climax of Season 1 and the instigating incident that sets the tone of the series. future of emissions. But in a way, this fact-checking of the science of shows only proves the artistic success of shows.

Throughout the season, The Last of Us has portrayed a humanity barely worth saving, where, although there are exemplary people, nearly every attempt at regrouping is corrupt and every leader lonely. (and beloved gruff guardian) is to varying degrees of a murderer. . The Fireflies plan being gruesome, fits the show’s worldview perfectly. If you consider the idea of ​​fireflies to be ridiculous and misinformed, as these scientists do, that ending is even darker. Experiencing this pandemic has spawned a climate of desperation so strong that the hope that something might be the ticket out is more than enough to ignore ethical considerations and try the most fanciful plan. Marlene doesn’t regret killing her friend’s daughter for a chance to get a vaccine that probably won’t work, and Joel doesn’t regret killing the fireflies to keep it from happening, even if there is the slightest chance that this could happen. Look for the Light simply brings home the idea that The Last of Us isn’t about surviving a terrifying reality, but rather clinging to dreams and the people we use to deal with existence in its own right. breast.

Correction, March 14, 2023: This exhibit incorrectly stated that Marlene was with Ellie’s mother when she was born.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2023/03/last-us-finale-hbo-season-1-vaccine-ending.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos