British couple who married at first sight announce breakup in statement on Instagram





Married at first sight British stars Marilyse Corrigan and Matt Murray have confirmed that they have called off their relationship.

Matt and Marilyse appeared separately on two seasons of the E4 reality show, but eventually met off-camera and formed a romantic bond.

Sadly, it looks like their time together as a couple is over as they each took to social media to tell their fans the news and announce their separation.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the MAFS star hinted that they ended things on good terms, wishing each other the best for the future.

“I have received several messages asking if Matt and I are still together,” Marilyse explained in her Instagram story. “Out of respect for you and the support you’ve given us, it’s only fair to be clear.

“So the answer to that is we’re no longer together. But I wish Matt the best for his future.”

Likewise, Matt clarified his current relationship status in his Instagram video message.

“Over the past few weeks, a lot of people have asked me whether or not Marilyse and I are together and have said, ‘Did we break up? Are we still together?'” “Many of you may have just seen Marilyse’s story, but no, we are no longer together.

“We decided to leave it there. But again, I wish Marilyse all the best going forward. It’s just the way it is.”

channel 4

The news of the couple’s breakup came a month after the two revealed their plans to marry and give birth.

“To me, the future of our relationship looks very bright,” Matt told OK! at that time. “Sometimes the more you know about someone, the more you procrastinate, but this has gone in the opposite direction. We’re just clicking.”

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

