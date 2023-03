Report shows major UK bicycle distributor entering administration

Several reports indicate that Moore Large, a major long-term cycling retailer, has entered administration.

The Derby-based wholesaler carries a variety of bike brands including Lake, Forme and Microshift. It has not yet issued any official confirmation on the situation.

BikeBiz Reports staff were notified of the situation on Tuesday morning. Office-based employees called into meetings from company showrooms, and remote workers called from outside.

Skeleton staff are being kept in accounts and admins to help with the management process.

The most recent set of accounts through January 31, 2021 gave little indication of what was to come. They described a “very successful year” for the company, which reported a more than 10-fold increase in pre-tax profit to £6m from £587,213 the previous year.

Nigel Moore, who was chairman at the time, noted in that account that it was “according to a significant increase in demand in the first year of the Covid pandemic”.

“Supply chain disruptions continue into 2021 and are likely to continue for months, if not years. In many cases, lead times have been extended to 18 months and shipping costs by sea have increased tenfold,” he added. He added that the company has pre-ordered products by 20221, 2022, and in some cases 2023 to mitigate this.

In April of last year, Moore Large became the target of a management takeover, with Dale Vanderplank, Adam Garner, Adam Biggs and Andrew Walker taking over the business from its board. According to BikeBiz reports, they have acquired a full stake in the business from the Moore family.

According to the Moore Large website, “We have already undertaken business-wide modifications of our systems and processes to achieve ambitious growth targets that align with the needs of our customers, end customers and the bicycle industry as a whole.”

The Moore family has been involved in cycling for over 70 years, with John H Moore opening the first shop in Rickmansworth in 1947. Moore Large was founded in 1974 by his son John Moore, who joined forces with Puch distributor Cliff Large.

