TikTok Ban: UK Minister Calls National Cyber ​​Security Center to Investigate App’s Safety | political news





UK Security Secretary Tom Tugendhat has called on the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) to investigate TikTok after governments around the world started banning it from work phones.

Chinese-owned video-sharing apps are increasingly under European and US scrutiny for security and data privacy, and there are concerns that they could be used to promote pro-China views or gather user data.

The EU Commission and more than half of US states and parliaments have already introduced bans over concerns about potential cyberattacks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted Britain would follow suit, saying it would “see what our allies are doing”.

And Britain’s parliament closed its own account last year after parliament raised concerns about the company’s connections to China.

TikTok, however, struck back, calling the government ban “misleading and based on a fundamental misunderstanding.”

Confirming the request to investigate the app, Tugendhat told Sky News that it was “absolutely essential to keep the diplomatic process free and secure” in the UK.

“It’s really important to understand exactly what problems these apps pose, what they’re asking for, and how they’re reaching our lives,” he added.

The Tory MP, who said the app isn’t there for “several reasons – the main one I can probably guess” – didn’t rule out banning the app from government phones, but said he wanted to wait for the NCSC’s conclusion before saying more. .

“Other countries have taken different approaches,” Tugendhat added.

“The Indian government has banned TikTok and many other apps, the US government has made different choices on the government phone side… Different companies and different countries have taken different approaches.

“What is absolutely clear is that for many young people, TikTok is now a news source.

“And just as it’s right for us to know who owns the news sources in the UK… it’s important to know who owns the news sources that come to our phones.”

A TikTok spokesperson told Sky News:

“While similar decisions elsewhere appear to be based on false fears and driven by broader geopolitical factors, we remain committed to working with governments to address concerns.

“We are implementing a comprehensive plan to further protect European user data, including strengthening data access controls, including storing UK user data in European data centers and independent third-party oversight of our approaches. started.”

