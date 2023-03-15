Mike Pence warns us about Trump





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

A former vice president of the United States has identified a sitting president as a mortal danger. In another time, it would have been the story of the century. Instead, it was the Kerfuffle of the week, and it’s already dissolving into the new media cycle.

But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic.

Shattered Sycophants

Mike Pence stunned Washington at the annual Gridiron Club dinner this weekend and drew media attention and White House ire by cracking an offensive joke about Cabinet Member Pete Buttigieg.

At the same event, by the way, Pence claimed that on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump at the time, the President of the United States endangered his life and that of his family, members and staff of Congress. and many lawyers. enforcement agents. Trump did this by inciting a mob to attack the Capitol, stop our constitutional process by force, and allow him to remain in office.

Donald Trump was wrong, Pence said at the white-tie event, which was attended by reporters, politicians and other DC insiders. I had no right to void the election, and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable. He continued:

What happened that day was a shame. And it’s mocking the decency to represent it otherwise. As long as I live, I will never diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost, or the heroism of law enforcement on that tragic day.

Yet here we are, three days later, talking about inappropriate jokes. This is the story now? That Pence tried a dumb gag line aimed at Buttigieg? Don’t get me wrong, the joke was stupid and disrespectful, but maybe we can focus on the most important point: Pence told us something horrifying this weekend about the state of our democracy. The national underreaction to his comments, however, is a warning that we have all become too complacent about the danger my former party now poses.

Let us clarify here that Pence is shamefully late in this review and has no obvious intention of going any further. He had his only moment of courage, and there will be no others. My friend Neal Katyal, the former acting solicitor general, was present at the dinner, and he rightly lambasted Pence for acting while refusing to respond to a subpoena over what happened on January 6. There are great actors on the grill, he tweeted after dinner. . But no one, and I mean no one, could claim to be [Mike Pence] with a spine.

Nevertheless, we must not lose sight. I’m still almost giddy hearing a former United States government constitutional agent say aloud what Pence said. After all the violence, all the court cases, all the horrible videos (the stuff that will never air on the Tucker Carlsons show) and all the needless deaths, I’m almost relieved to still be able to be shocked. I was a boy during Watergate. I delivered the local paper that announced the resignation of President Richard Nixon, in 1974, but that scandal from long ago now looks like a polite comedy of errors next to the conspiracy fueled by Trump’s monstrous narcissism .

Even before the Pences Gridiron dinner speech, I had a conversation last week with Tom Joscelyn, one of the main authors of the January 6 Houses committee report. Joscelyn worries, as I do, that Americans still don’t quite realize how much Republicans have been taken over by their most extreme wing. The American right is overwhelmed by grievance politics now, he told me. And they married that approach to an authoritarian movement and a personality cult around Trump.

Joscelyn is not a man who grumbles easily: He was Rudy Giuliani’s senior counterterrorism adviser in 2007, when the mayor of the Americas was preparing to run for president. He thinks Giuliani’s sad decline, in which he has become a kind of political Dorian Gray before our eyes, is emblematic of Republican collapse and surrender to Trump. He argues, and I agree, that Trump’s opponents, especially those running against him in the GOP, aren’t taking this threat as seriously as they should. Trump makes autocratic self, Joscelyn said, because Trump sublimates everything to his personal needs, including his party. (I would argue that’s why Trump, despite his fascist rhetoric and Mussolini-esque parades, is incapable of the consistency and discipline needed to build a genuine fascist movement, but that’s an argument for another day.)

Today, as Joscelyn notes, the GOP has ceased to function as a normal political party. There is no coherent ideology or set of policies, no internal mechanisms to check the power of the Trump cult. Even people who want to unseat Trump as party leader and 2024 candidate dare not confront him in a direct confrontation. Trump critics are often accused of having Trump Derangement Syndrome, an irrational hatred of Trump that forces disagreement with Trump on everything, but Joscelyn rightly points out that Trump’s Republican enablers are the ones who had to betray all their deepest beliefs simply to avoid being chased away. Trump, he says, smashed his sycophants, not his critics.

Which brings us back to Pence. It may not seem like much for Pence to admit what millions already know, but within the Republican Party, that’s about as close to open heresy as it gets; Pence’s team deliberated to make even this small move against Trump. Yet Pences’ comments were ignored by both the press and the public.

To put into perspective how numb we have become, let’s do a thought experiment. Imagine, for example, if Hubert Humphrey, after the riots that broke out in 1968 at the Democratic National Convention, later said, Lyndon Johnson encouraged these anti-war protesters and put me and hundreds of other people in danger. History will hold President Johnson accountable. These two sentences would have shaken the foundations of American democracy and changed history.

But not today. Instead, we’ve already moved on to whether Pence should apologize for a goofy and offensive joke. (He should.) This, however, is the danger of complacency. What would have been a gigantic, even existential political crisis in a more virtuous and civic-minded nation is now one of many stories about Donald Trump flashing before our eyes and ears.

Voters are tired, and the national media has pledged to treat the GOP like a mainstream party. Trump and his coterie rely on that exhaustion to return to national power, but people like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who uses Trump’s themes of bigotry, grievance, and cultural panic to harness that same authoritarian energy for his own ends . Republican leaders have no intention of speaking the truth or the decency of their base, and until someone in Lincoln’s party is able to muster even the smallest fraction of Lincoln’s courage, we will let ourselves go to our appeasement of Republicans at our peril.

Related:

Today’s News

A Russian military plane slammed into the propeller of a US drone, causing the drone to plummet over the Black Sea, US officials say. Russia has denied any contact with the drone. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, plans to lay off another 10,000 workers in its second round of job cuts in recent months. Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern after one of its trains, carrying dangerous chemicals, derailed in the state last month.

Dispatches

Discover all our newsletters here.

Evening reading

CBS/Getty Photo Archive

How not to hedge a bank run

By Brian Stelter

On September 17, 2008, Financial Times reporter John Authors decided to run to the bank. In his Citi account was a recently deposited check from the sale of his flat in London. If the big banks collapsed, which seemed like a distinct possibility among his Wall Street sources, he would lose most of his money, because the federal deposit insurance limit at the time was $100,000. He wanted to transfer half of the balance to the Chase branch next door, just in case.

When Authers arrived at Citi, he found a long line, all well-dressed Wall Streeters, all clearly scared of the crisis, all waiting to move money. Chase was also filled with bankers. Authers had entered a great story, but he didn’t share it with readers for 10 years. The column he eventually published, titled In a Crisis, Sometimes You Don’t Tell the Whole Story, was, he wrote this week, the most negatively received column I’ve ever written.

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

cultural break

Arsh Raziuddin

Read. Our editors bring you 10 collections of poetry to read again and again.

Listen. Start Holy Week, a new narrative podcast from Vann R. Newkirk II about the revolutionary week following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Play our daily crosswords.

PS

Now that The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the game of the same name, has aired its finale, I’ll be writing about the show later in the week. I hope The Last of Us, which was remarkable in every way, illustrates how for many years computer games have had more complex and involved storylines than most things Hollywood has thrown around in decades. . (I say this fully aware of the creativity of this year’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. But I remind you that this is also the 30th anniversary of The Beverly Hillbillies, a terrible movie full of great actors that I think was an early sign of American cultural exhaustion.)

I’m especially hopeful that I fear it will be wiped out for Amazon Prime’s next Fallout series. Unlike The Last of Us, the Fallout games, set well after a global nuclear war, lift the desperation and violence of post-apocalyptic survival with outrageous humor. If you’ve watched Hello Tomorrow!, the Apple TV+ series that features the ever-excellent Billy Crudup selling lunar condos in a reimagined 1950s full of robots and floating cars and yes, we’re living in the golden age of television , you get a taste of what the world of Fallout looks like. I can only hope that Amazon’s life after bomb series doesn’t turn out to be a bomb itself.

To M

Isabel Fattal contributed to this newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2023/03/mike-pence-trump-january-6/673402/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos