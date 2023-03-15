UK wage growth slows to 5.7% as unemployment remains at record low





Britain’s wage growth slowed in the three months to January as economic pressures left employers more uncertain about employment, official data showed on Tuesday.

The National Statistical Office said that despite difficult economic conditions, the unemployment rate was close to an all-time low at 3.7%, and the employment rate rose 0.1 percentage point from 75.7% over the past three months.

Over the past two years, this tight labor market has helped many employers struggle to fill positions, helping workers earn wage increases that can at least partially cushion the impact on living standards from soaring inflation.

Policymakers at the Bank of England believe that rapid wage growth could make high inflation more persistent, and that this is one of the key indicators determining how much further interest rates will rise.

The latest data may provide some reassurance to policy makers. ONS said annual growth in average salary, including bonuses, was 5.7 per cent in the three months to January, down from 6 per cent the previous month. Excluding bonuses, salary growth moderated to 6.5% from 6.7%.

Samuel Tombs of the consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics said this was a clear slowdown that strengthened the case for the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee to hold rates when it meets next week.

Employment pressures continue to ease along with slowing wage growth, with the number of job vacancies falling for the eighth month in a row. The layoffs have also brought the layoff rate back to levels not seen since before the Covid pandemic.

Cost of living pressures could be a welcome development for some who have left the labor market in search of work. This is because increased economic inactivity after the pandemic could strain long-term growth in the UK and exacerbate inflation. enter.

The ONS figure showed that the proportion of the working age population classified as economically inactive because they are neither working nor looking for a job decreased by 0.2 percentage point to 21.3% over the past three months.

This was primarily due to fewer students outside the workforce, but also a decrease in the number of people who said they were retired.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at audit firm RSM, said the labor market was still too tight for MPC to relax, but lower wage growth combined with lower job vacancies and economic inactivity would make a rate decision next week more pressing.

He said there was a very good case for the BoE to tread much more cautiously given the sharp deterioration in its fiscal situation following the collapse of the SVB.

But others believe the labor market is too hot to settle for with more than 1 million unfilled jobs and the labor force is still nearly 250,000 fewer than it was before the pandemic.

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, said the figures could help Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt lower childcare costs and do more to tackle record-breaking work health challenges. “By doing so, it highlighted the need to take action in the budget,” it said on Wednesday. .

