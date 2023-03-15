The biggest US bank failures in modern history





Briefing Legal sports betting reached more than $93 billion in the United States in 2022. New York State recorded the most bets, with a total of $16.3 billion. Legal Sports Betting Totals by State

Which states drive the legal sports betting market, and which have not yet become major players? The answer is fueled by each state’s legalization status, population, and other factors.

In this graph from Roundhill Investments, we show a breakdown of legal sports betting by state.

An overview of legal sports betting

In 2022, sports betting was live in 31 states plus Washington, D.C. Betting activity is highly concentrated, with the top five states accounting for 57% of total reported legal betting.

States/Districts Legal Sports Betting in 2022 B Maryland$981M New Hampshire$892M Kansas$719M West Virginia$569M Rhode Island$533M Mississippi$532M Oregon$498M Washington DC$216M Arkansas$185M Wyoming$145M Delaware$82M Montana$51M Dakota South $7M New MexicoLegal, no data North CarolinaLegal, no data North DakotaLegal, no data Washington StateLegal, no data WisconsinLegal, no data MassachusettsLegal, operational 2023 OhioLegal, operational 2023 FloridaLegal, not yet operational MaineLegal, not yet operational NebraskaLegal, not yet operational AlabamaNot legal AlaskaNot legal CaliforniaNot legal GeorgiaNot legal HawaiiNot legal IdahoNot legal KentuckyNot legal MinnesotaNot legal MissouriNot legal OklahomaNot legal South CarolinaNot legal TexasNot legal UtahNot legal VermontNot legal

New York State had the most legal sports betting, largely because it was so far the most populous state to allow online sports betting. Notably, 1.2 million accounts were created in the first 10 days of legalization. New York also has several teams in the four major sports of football, basketball, baseball, and hockey, which is boosting local interest.

New Jersey took second place. The state challenged the federal ban on legal sports betting, winning their case in 2018. Since then, New Jersey has quickly established itself as a hub for sports betting, thanks to its established gambling regulations, prime location near New York and Philadelphia, and strong gaming and technology infrastructure.

Illinois had the third-highest annual total and broke its previous state record with $1 billion in wagers in October alone. A key factor was a change to the registration process in 2022, which allowed residents to register online rather than in person at a casino. Not only that, the state is home to some popular teams including the Chicago Bulls who have the third highest social media count among all NBA teams.

Smaller and not yet legal markets

South Dakota had the lowest legal sports betting in the states with reported totals. The state only allows in-person betting in the town of Deadwood and at tribal casinos, with the latter not reporting the total wagers they receive. Online sports betting is not yet legal in the state unless the bettor is physically at a Deadwood casino.

Montana had the second-lowest betting total. The state has a small population and no major league professional sports teams. Additionally, sports betting in the state is run by the government rather than a competitive market. As in South Dakota, online bets can only be placed when the bettor is physically present at a retailer.

Notably, the most populous states of California, Texas, and Florida do not yet have legal and/or operational sports betting. Together, the three states represent 27% of the total US population. Sports betting was initially legal in Florida, but has been suspended due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Extend geographical reach

Legal sports betting has grown significantly since the federal ban was lifted in 2018. However, 17 states have yet to legalize sports betting in any form, and some states may see growth by allowing betting on line.

As more states legalize, the consumer base is expected to continue to expand. This creates a revenue opportunity for sports betting operators. In fact, Goldman Sachs estimates that the total revenue opportunity could grow from $900 million in 2021 to $39 billion by 2033.

Looking for exposure to the growing sports betting industry? Explore the Roundhills sports betting ETF, $BETZ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visualcapitalist.com/largest-bank-failures-modern-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos