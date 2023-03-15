To help Ukraine, Britain seeks to supply Eurofighter Typhoon to MiG-29 operators in Europe.





BELFAST The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) is currently investigating the possibility of supplying the Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 1 fighter jets to European MiG-29 operators. .

Despite having ruled out direct supplies of Tranche 1 jets to Ukraine due to logistical issues, at a UK Defense Council hearing last week, UK Defense Secretary James Heappey conceded the possibility of delivering the aircraft to MiG-29 operators.

He said the UK was absolutely looking into the matter and several other countries were also debating it.

Heappy did not provide specific details on how the plan would work, and the fact that the Tranche 1 fleet would be retired by the RAF in 2025 would pose significant maintenance for any third-party operators considering accepting the UK offer. It becomes a downside.

Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia all operate MiG-29 aircraft, but so far have not provided any aircraft to Ukraine.

A political breakthrough on the issue appears to have come this month when Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad claimed to have been told at a European Union meeting with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Baszczak that Warsaw would agree to a joint process in which the two NATO countries would allow their respective supplies. . According to Reuters, the MiG-29 is en route to Ukraine. But it’s not clear where the typhoon could come in.

Slovakia’s MiG-29 fleet is set to be replaced in 2018 after a US government order for 14 Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 jets is awarded. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected to take place next year. The Biden administration had previously rejected Poland’s backfill request to receive used aircraft with commensurate operational capability so that Polish MiG-29s could be sent to Ukraine.

Kiev continues to request NATO fighters to counter Russia’s spring offensive, but the operational impact of the additional supply has raised concerns among defense analysts, even considering the MiG-29, which is more familiar to Ukrainian pilots.

It is worth remembering that more MiG-29s do not really solve many of Ukraine’s problems. said Justin Bronk, Senior Fellow in Air Force and Technology at the Royal United Services Institute, a UK-based defense think tank.

RELATED: In Ukraine battle, integrated air defense made many aircraft ‘worthless’, US general says.

The Typhoon will also not provide any sort of solution to the very serious Russian ground-based air defense threat. Giving the MiG-29 is useful to some extent and could help replace losses they already had, but it doesn’t really change much beyond that,” he said.

Speaking of any country that wants to give MiGs to get Typhoon, Bronk said: [RAF Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 1 jets] Since it will start anyway, the main issues will be around spares, the engineering needed to expedite the UK move and specialist contractor support.”

British MPs said the RAF currently operates 30 Tranche 1 jets, 12 of which are in storage.

London has committed to training Ukrainian fighter pilots in the aircraft to support its post-war military ambitions, not as a step towards the transfer of Western-made fighters.

In the case of a post-war reconstruction scenario, whatever comes along must be something that Ukraine can maintain and operate in significant numbers, Bronk said. It seems because there is a lot of airspace to patrol, why the UK is decommissioning the Tranche 1 Typhoon because it is too expensive to maintain, and Ukraine has a crippled war-torn economy with hundreds of other priorities to rebuild. A little strange aircraft in the center.

Other downsides to the Typhoon backfill plan are that MiG-29 operators are potentially concerned about reducing their own air defenses by gifting Russian-made jets to Ukraine, but have to wait several months to undertake a pilot transition process and fly more modern aircraft. point. Douglas Barrie, senior fellow in military aerospace at the UK-based International Institute for Strategic Studies military think tank, said it was a risky choice given what was happening in the neighborhood.

If Britain and MiG-29 operators reach an agreement and Ukraine eventually receives additional fighters, there is little evidence that dramatic changes will occur to the outcome of the war in the near future.

The limited number of Western fighters supplied to Ukraine, whatever the model, will not upset the balance on the ground, Bronk said.

There is no way to provide some sort of large-scale air force to Ukraine the way we think of Western air power.” “Not just a few fast jets, but a huge ecosystem with all kinds of enablers, crew training as well as AWACS air combat management, planning software, how to execute large air mission orders, all weapons and electronic support, everything from tankers action required.

