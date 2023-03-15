How did the Oscars and Last of Us Viewing stack up?





Two of the winners last night. Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images and HBO

The season finale of HBO’s The Last of Us and ABC’s telecast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards squared off on Sunday night, and the two networks had reason to be pleased with their ratings performances. With Jimmy Kimmel returning as host, the Oscars drew its biggest pandemic-era audience, according to Nielsen. Meanwhile, HBO said TLOU had its best single-day numbers this week, and the shows’ cumulative viewership was now on course to surpass House of the Dragon’s.

On the awards show front, the 2023 Oscars averaged 18.7 million linear viewers on the day, marking the second straight year of growth for the oft-criticized accolades. Ratings were up 12% from 2022’s Slap-tastrophe (which drew 16.7 million same-day viewers) and, more impressively, nearly doubled the performance of pandemic shows in 2021, while at barely 10 million people tuned in to the socially distanced affair. While Oscar skeptics may correctly note that the 2023 show still ranks as the third least-watched TV show in Oscar history, such analysis misses the crucial fact that virtually everything in linear television has more than a few years, except for live sports, regularly sets new Nielsen lows now. The cord-cutting and shift to streaming has been accelerated by COVID aftershocks, and ratings for most shows are down more than 50% from pre-pandemic levels. the viewers; last week, the most recent cycle of shows opened with just over 6 million viewers on the day. Anyone expecting the Oscars to return in the era of over 30 million viewers hasn’t been studying a Nielsen rating lately.

Further proof of how audiences simply watch television differently now can be seen in the numbers for The Last of Us. HBO estimates that Sunday’s Season 1 finale drew 8.2 million viewers on the day up about 100,000 from last week’s penultimate episode and a 75% gain from the viewership of the shows premiere on the day (4.7 million). HBO’s estimate combines actual Nielsen data from several same-day TV shows of TLOU on cable channel HBO with the show’s Sunday night streaming. But it’s worth noting that less than 25% of HBO estimates same-day roughly 1.5 million to 2 million viewers based on linear viewing as counted by Nielsen; the vast majority come via HBO Max streaming the drop in nightly episodes.

Moreover, even the same-day estimate released by HBO does not capture TLOU’s full viewership. Unlike a live event such as the Oscars, most people who watch The Last of Us finale won’t be streaming it the day it premieres. Indeed, HBO specifies that the first six episodes of the series each generated an average audience of 30.4 million viewers, including streaming. And the very first episode, which averaged 4.7 million viewers when it premiered on Jan. 15, has now been seen by nearly 40 million viewers, according to HBO. Assuming the cumulative show numbers for the past three episodes hold up (and there’s no reason to suspect they won’t), TLOU should end its first season with a reported viewership larger than the last year House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones spin-off was seen by around 29 million viewers in its ten-week run.

