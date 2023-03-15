Analysis: One Pound Rescue: Inside the Rush to Save Silicon Valley Bank UK





LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) – The rapid collapse of US Silicon Valley banks, the country’s biggest bank failure since the financial crisis, initially baffled British regulators. However, within hours on Friday evening it became clear that SVB’s chances of rescuing the British arm were tight.

A conversation with the 8 people who participated in the discussion shows that the last hour of SVB UK has gone by frantically. At least half a dozen banks are looking at lender numbers.

On Monday, HSBC (HSBA.L), Europe’s largest bank with a balance sheet of nearly $3 trillion, announced it was buying SVB UK for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. The book was scrutinized for 24 hours.

With around £5.5 billion in assets and around £6.7 billion in deposits, SVB UK pales in comparison to HSBC. But concerns that SVB’s potential failure could reverberate across the UK’s startup industry led to a well-funded hasty deal.

“The success of HSBC’s acquisition will largely come down to the asset quality of its loan books,” said former COO Jerry del Missier. Head of Barclays, currently Chief Investment Officer of Copper Street Capital.

According to one source, at least one bidder has submitted a price higher than the symbolic £1 ($1.21) offered by HSBC, but HSBC is favored because its size and resources make it a more stable owner.

The Bank of England began a scramble to bail out SVB UK due to lack of deposits and sought bankruptcy if a buyer could not be found.

The structure is complicated by the fact that NatWest, which operates as SVB UK’s clearing bank in the UK, has stopped processing transactions.

Sources said the situation was urgent as SVB UK lost nearly half of its deposits in the 48 hours leading up to rescue.

Sources said the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation also blocked access to the parent company’s technology platform. That means potential bidders and Treasury officials have been calling the FDIC and NatWest over the weekend to get SVB UK back up and running.

The FDIC did not respond to a request for comment and NatWest declined to comment.

Five sources familiar with the matter said officials contacted potential bidders to take a closer look at SVB UK late Saturday afternoon, giving them access to a secure online vault containing the lender’s financial information.

As the crisis deepened, Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Sunday morning tried to reassure Silicon Valley banking clients in the UK that the government was working on a solution.

Banks including Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), NatWest Group (NWG.L), Bank of London and OakNorth were examining books to see if emergency transactions could be reached, sources told Reuters.

At least one British bank was put off by some loans to the riskier startup sector from a US-owned lender, a bank executive told Reuters.

For another bank, 75% of its book, consisting of loans to private equity and venture capital funds, is considered high quality and represents an opportunity.

Nonetheless, Treasury officials continued to work on a “Plan B” in case the sale fell through, which could see the British Silicon Valley bank collapse if a single buyer fails to come forward, several sources involved in the talks said.

30 minute deadline

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak battled inconsistent WiFi to stay in touch with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt during the more than 15-hour flight to San Diego during the talks. A team at HSBC, including CEO Noel Quinn and UK CEO Ian Stuart, launched a close examination of SVB UK that afternoon, a source familiar with the matter said.

Boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw previously advised HSBC in its defense of its largest shareholder’s request for separation. The matter was said.

Treasury officials gave potential bidders the last 30 minutes to submit their proposals by early Sunday evening, one of the sources directly involved in one of the tenders said.

Officials from the Bank of England and Treasury, along with SVB UK directors, have since been locked in talks.

Meanwhile, in the US, regulators have implemented extensive measures to protect SVB depositors and bolster trust in the banking system.

Hazards and Leaks

HSBC CEO Quinn is enamored with the potential to attract around 3,000 high-growth tech and startup customers at once, a source familiar with his idea told Reuters.

The purely nominal purchase price and the underlying health of SVB UK mean the deal also makes financial sense, sources said.

Still, HSBC may struggle to accurately evaluate and execute these loans due to their niche nature, said Xavier Van Hove, managing director of Nighthawk Partners, a specialist venture lender. HSBC also plans to inject £2bn of liquidity into SVB UK, an HSBC spokesperson said.

Final preparations continued through Sunday night as the deal required an exemption from England’s ring fencing rules. While some of SVB UK’s business clients are located outside the UK, HSBC’s UK Ring Fence business is only intended to handle UK-based clients to a certain extent.

A British Cabinet Office spokesperson has referred the Treasury for comment. The Bank of England declined to comment. Advisory firm Rothschild, which advised SVB UK, also declined to comment, according to sources.

Acquisitions and US actions did little to reassure investors Monday that the worst is over.

European banking stocks suffered their biggest plunge since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The STOXX Index of 600 Lenders (.SX7P) is down nearly 6%.

($1 = 0.8296 pounds)

Reporting: Lawrence White, Sinead Cruise, Amy-Jo Crowley, Stefania Spezzati, Iain Withers, Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Elizabeth Piper, San Diego Additional Reporting; Edited by Anna Driver

