The United States denounces the Russian collision with an American drone over the Black Sea | Russia–Ukraine War





The White House has condemned Russia for dangerous and reckless jet maneuvers that the United States says led to the downing of a US drone over the Black Sea.

The US Army European Command said in a statement that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of the MQ-9 Reaper drone on Tuesday, necessitating its downing in international waters and resulting in the loss of the aircraft. plane.

The Black Sea borders both Russia and Ukraine, which have been at war since Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24.

The US military said that prior to the collision at 07:03 (06:03 GMT), two Su-27s dumped fuel and flew past the MQ-9 in a manner they described as reckless, disrespectful. environment and not professional.

Aggressive actions by Russian crews are dangerous and could lead to miscalculations and unintended escalation, the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied that the Russian fighter jet and the drone came into contact, saying later on Tuesday that the drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), flew out of control and crashed. in the water during sudden maneuvers.

He said the US drone flew over the Black Sea near Crimea and entered an area declared off-limits by Russia as part of its offensive in Ukraine, forcing the military to send fighters to intercept it.

The Russian fighters did not use their on-board weapons, did not come into contact with the drone and returned safely to their home airfield, the ministry said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said President Joe Biden had been made aware of the incident.

It is not uncommon for there to be interceptions by Russian planes of American planes over the Black Sea, Kirby told reporters.

But this case is notable because of how dangerous and unprofessional it was, indeed. [how] reckless he was, Kirby said, adding, we don’t need to have some sort of check-in with the Russians before flying in international airspace.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US government would summon the Russian ambassador over the incident, which he said was a clear violation of international law.

We are engaging directly with the Russians, always at senior levels, to convey our strong objections to this dangerous and unprofessional interception, which caused the downing of the unmanned US aircraft, Price told reporters.

He added that the US ambassador in Moscow had conveyed a strong message to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

NATO Chief General Christopher Cavoli had also briefed NATO allies on the incident, an official told Reuters news agency.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over US intelligence flights near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Tuesday’s incident came as Russian troops advanced in waves along the frontline in eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting is raging in the town of Bakhmut.

The U.S. military said the drone crash followed a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the black Sea.

The United States uses MQ-9 Reapers, which have a wingspan of 20 m (66 ft) and are about 11 m (36 ft) long, for both surveillance and airstrikes.

It has operated the drones in various locations including the Middle East and Africa. Other countries, including Britain and France, also use drones.

Several US MQ-9s have been lost in recent years, including one shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Yemen in 2019 and another believed to have been lost in Libya in 2022. The units are believed to have cost around $32 million each.

