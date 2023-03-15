DUP seeks changes to UK-EU agreement to make Brexit work in Northern Ireland – POLITICO





DUBLIN Democratic Unionist Party (DUBLIN) leader Jeffrey Donaldson has been a sharp critic of the UK-EU agreement that would allow post-Brexit trade rules to work in Northern Ireland, but has been short of outright rejection.

Tuesday’s statement came as Donaldson embarked on a difficult four-day period of diplomacy in Washington, where the DUP has few allies ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities at the White House. The Biden administration emphasized that Donaldson wants to end the party’s obstruction of power-sharing, a key goal of the US-brokered peace agreement in Northern Ireland achieved on Good Friday 25 years ago.

But ahead of a series of meetings with parliamentary leaders at the Houses of Parliament, Donaldson said that the Windsor Framework, jointly announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month, did not address some fundamental issues and that further action would be needed. said it would Clarification, rework and change.

Coming closer to the edge of denial, Donaldson’s carefully orchestrated words leave room for the DUP’s eventual acquiescence to a carefully negotiated London-Brussels deal aimed at minimizing EU-required inspections of British goods upon arrival in Northern Ireland. . port.

His position also leaves open the possibility that the Democratic Unionists will still agree to revive a cross-community government with Sinn Fin’s Irish Republicans in Stormont, which overlooks Belfast. Together they oversaw a relatively stable coalition government from 2007 to 2016, but have struggled since.

According to Good Friday’s power-sharing formula, no government in Stormont can be formed or maintained unless both the Sinn Fin split between Irish Catholics and the Democratic Unionist Party between English Protestants participate.

Donaldson stated that the Windsor Framework failed to correct at least five key unionist criticisms of the previous agreement contained in the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement Trade Protocol for Northern Ireland. This has resulted in post-Brexit checks being placed at ports of entry rather than along the 310-mile northern land border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state. Starting in 2021, these new “maritime border” restrictions will boost all-Ireland trade at the expense of former UK-based suppliers, as desired by Irish nationalists.

Donaldson said the Windsor Framework had failed to completely reverse the weakening of Northern Ireland’s constitutional union with Britain. It was not clear enough how goods staying in Northern Ireland could avoid inspection on the proposed green lanes at ports. Northern Ireland is at risk of growing regulatory incompatibility with the rest of the UK market.

He said the Windsor Framework still obliges Northern Irish companies to comply with EU law on their goods, even if they only transact within the UK.

Perhaps most crucially, Donaldson suggested that the great democratic confidence of Windsor’s unionists that a resurgent Northern Ireland parliament would gain the power to block the implementation of new EU goods laws in the region may not be of the sort.

However, Donaldson stressed that the DUP remains committed to securing changes and additions to the Windsor Framework through ongoing discussions with the UK government. He noted that the various bills required to translate the framework goals into a legal reality have yet to be announced.

Referring to the DUP’s 2021 list of demands for trading protocol replacement, Donaldson said that we will continue this engagement so that we can get it to work and get usable results for the 7 tests.

Some hardliners in Northern Ireland hailed Donaldson’s latest comments as a sign that the DUP is moving towards denial, and an official verdict is expected next month. They want DUP to rule out any new cooperation with Sinn Fin.

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson, who despite holding no elected office holds influence in DUP circles and meets with Donaldson regularly, called Tuesday’s assessment of the Windsor Framework a recognition that there is no current basis for power-sharing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/dup-leader-jeffrey-donaldson-seeks-changes-to-uk-eu-trade-deal-on-making-brexit-work-in-northern-ireland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos