Is Last of Us Giraffe CGI? The answer is both amazing.





You can visit The Last of Us star at the Calgary Zoo, and no, it’s not Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey. It turns out that the HBO series’ giraffe scene, adapted directly from the games, was created with a real giraffe and filmed inside the Calgary Zoo. The zoo has few giraffes, but Nabo, a 12-year-old male Masai giraffe who is the tallest of the group at 17ft was cast in the role.

The scene in question is one of the most important in video games and entertainment; it’s the culmination of hours of relentless violence, a moment of respite before Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) come up against more patent brutality from The Last of Us. HBO set the scene in the ninth episode of the games, his first season finale. Ellie is recovering from a particularly traumatic encounter with a group of cannibals, far removed from her usual wit and humor. She falls on the giraffe at exactly the right time, a reminder of the beauty and power of nature. Getting this moment right was important to the HBO production team, which meant using a real giraffe.

Picture: HBO via HBO Max

What I quickly learned after researching the game is how critically important this moment is to the entire story of the game, said location director Matt Palmer in the documentary Making of The Last of Us from HBO. Yes, you can create a giraffe in visual effects, but it’s just not the same thing.

Naturally, a number of people on social media thought the giraffe was entirely fake, totally CGI, like so many on-screen animals are these days. Others went so far as to criticize the CGI, ignoring that the giraffe is an acting animal, Nabo. Might trip people up: There were a lot of visual effects used to pull off the scene.

HBO took the production of The Last of Us to the Calgary Zoo to film the scene. The Nabos enclosure has been fitted out with blue panels to make a blue screen. Installation took about a month, production designer John Paino told Variety, so the giraffe could get comfortable with the changed environment and a whole host of new people, including Pascal and Ramsey. who feed the giraffe in the scene. And that has an impact; even Ramsey said in the documentary that being so close to a huge animal was almost spiritual. So yes, the giraffe is real, but the environment isn’t a CGI background directed by visual effects supervisor Alex Wang.

It’s the Hollywood magic of Alex isolating the giraffes and putting them on our set, Paino said. This was probably the most complicated VFX scene, set and location assembly I’ve worked on.

