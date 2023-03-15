Declining swap rates following the US bank failure could lead to a rise in UK benchmark interest rates and a reversal in the trajectory of mortgage prices





UK swap rates fell by 0.2% following the Silicon Valley bank collapse, which could stop the benchmark rate upward trajectory and stabilize mortgage prices.

The two-year Sonia swap rate fell to 4.12% from Thursday’s close of 4.38%, according to Chatham Financial.

The 5-year Sonia swap is now 3.73%, down from Thursday’s closing price of 3.88%.

Rates were correct as of noon today.

Industry figures are down due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the former collapsing last week. HSBC bought a UK branch yesterday.

A swap rate is when two parties exchange interest rates and specifies the price a lender pays a financial institution to obtain fixed-rate funds over a period of time. It is then used to price mortgage products so that lenders can secure a profit.

Swap rates have become more volatile over the past year and have increased since early 2022. This is due to increased volatility due to factors such as rising base rates, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, and declining film values.

This culminated in last year’s mini-budget, which saw the British pound drop to an all-time low as a proposed tax cut that was supposed to be financed by debt scared investors into selling the pound. The Bank of England is expected to raise its key interest rate significantly to stabilize the economy.

Swap rates are starting to stabilize, with some lenders offering less than 4% mortgages and many cutting rates earlier in the year. However, some have started to increase it as the swap ratio started to go up a bit.

Falling swap rates could benefit mortgage customers.

Rhys Schofield, managing director of Peak Mortgages and Protection, said lower swap rates could be good news for mortgage customers.

Over the past week or two, we’ve seen mortgage rates rise as we feel the UK economy is doing better than expected. This means the Bank of England is more likely to raise interest rates.

Now that it’s unlikely they’ll have room to do so, he expects upward pressure on mortgage rates to ease slightly, he explained.

David Conway, director of Clayhall Financial Services, said a drop in swap rates could extend market rates below 4% and trigger a base rate cut sooner than expected.

Justin Moy, managing director of EHF Mortgages, added that the collapse could lead to further cuts in the base rate.

This isn’t instantaneous by any means, but the apex may come sooner than expected. Overnight swap rates have been on a significant decline in light of the Silicon Valley banking meltdown, which everyone has noticed, especially as the recent trend has been on the rise for several weeks.

Is this just a few days of rebound, or has the market been a bit ribbed? Let’s see what happens over the rest of the week. That could be important, he pointed out.

Recovery of the swap rate may come sooner than later.

Gareth Davies, director of South Coast Mortgage Services, said it would not lend money. [swap rates] Stay as is.

So many factors can change a trend in an instant. Now, it will be interesting to see if the base rates remain the same this month. He added that rate hikes are no longer a fixed certainty.

Scott Taylor-Barr, financial advisor at Carl Summers Financial Services, said financial markets tend to react badly to the unexpected and tend to overreact.

The Silicon Valley bank collapse itself isn’t much of a problem for the UK market as a whole, but the fear of a repeat of 2008/2009 is what sets the background music for all of this. Is SVB a one-off or is it the first domino that falls?

Taylor-Barr said the good news for the UK is that fears of a bank collapse in the UK are much less than in the US, as the UK banking sector is in a stronger position.

It is possible that the market will stabilize in the next few days and that swaps will return to pre-SVB levels. But as the saying goes, when America sneezes, Britain catches a cold, he said.

Graham Cox, Director of SelfEmployedMortgageHub.com, added: The Silicon Valley bankruptcy may have focused the minds of the world’s central bankers on the dangers of raising interest rates too high and too soon.

The market certainly seems to think so. In the immediate aftermath, the swap rate drops. This is good news for mortgage rates as recent rate hikes could reverse over the next few weeks.

He added that fears of major banks’ exposure to falling bond prices continue to drive market sentiment, meaning they could put an emergency brake on rate hikes.

