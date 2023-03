The collision of a Russian plane with an American drone triggers a wave of diplomacy

Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier that the administration was notifying allies and partners of the collision and was also in contact with Russian officials about it. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy has raised concerns with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Price said.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone was on a routine flight before being intercepted by two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Tuesday. The fighter jets dumped kerosene on the drone and flew past it in a reckless, environmentally unfriendly and unprofessional manner, according to a statement from US European Command.

One of the Russian planes then hit the drone’s propeller, rendering it inoperable and prompting US operators to abandon it in the Black Sea.

In fact, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused the two planes to crash, Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe, said in a statement. US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to behave professionally and safely.

The downing of the drone comes as the war in Ukraine has entered its second year. President Joe Biden is determined to keep US forces out of the war, even as he has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Moscow.

The statement adds that the episode over the Black Sea also follows a pattern of dangerous actions involving US and allied aircraft and Russian aircraft.

These aggressive actions by Russian crews are dangerous and could lead to miscalculations and unintended escalation, European Command said.

During a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said this was the first time one of these aerial intercepts had resulted in a splash from one of our drones.

A Reaper drone costs around $14 million.

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, briefed his allies on the episode, according to a NATO official.

A senior diplomat in Eastern Europe, who was granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said officials were worried because it showed the aggressiveness of Russian conduct. This again shows the importance of the Black Sea and the need to have a medium and long term approach.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the episode served as a wake-up call to isolationists about the threats posed by Vladimir Putin.

Putin wants nothing more than incidents like these to distract the United States from our support for Ukraine and prevent us from reversing its destructive policies, Wicker said in a statement. We must choose to project our force against our adversary, not appease that dictator with words or so-called de-escalation.

Alexander Ward and Lili Bayer contributed to this report.

