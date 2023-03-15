



More than a year after the US, UK and Australia shared the tense news of merging their submarine forces, the trio on Monday released details of an ambitious plan to counter China’s rapid military expansion.

Under the decades-long AUKUS agreement, the partners will use technology, labor and money from all three countries to build a combined fleet of elite nuclear-powered submarines, a force more powerful in the Indo-Pacific than either of them could have achieved alone. will create

But the lengthy timeline and huge financial cost of hundreds of billions of dollars in Australia alone raises the question of how far the partner initiative could deviate from its optimal path over decades as governments and potential priorities shift.

In a joint statement on Monday, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the historic deal would build on the three countries’ past efforts to maintain peace, stability and prosperity around the world.

The plan starts this year with a training rotation for Australian personnel from US and UK submarines and bases, with the expectation that it will command Australia’s first nuclear-powered fleet in approximately 20 years.

But there is a long way to go between now and then, as the leaders outlined in a series of steps announced side by side in the San Diego harbor.

From 2023, US nuclear submarines, along with Australian training, will increase visits to Australian ports, to be joined by more visits by British-owned nuclear submarines three years later.

By 2027, American and British submarines will begin rotation at HMAS Stirling, an Australian military port near Perth, Western Australia, where they are scheduled to receive a multi-billion dollar upgrade.

Then, from the early 2030s until parliamentary approval, Australia will purchase three Virginia-class submarines from the United States, with options for two more.

Within the same decade, Britain plans to build its first AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine, combining Astute-class submarines with American combat systems and weapons.

Shortly thereafter, in the early 2040s, Australia will deliver the first of its own AUKUS submarines to the Royal Navy.

With a series of bullet points on the page, planning seems simple.

However, the complexities involved are enormous and require an unprecedented level of investment and information sharing between the three partners. The leadership political careers of the three partners will be much shorter than China’s Xi Jinping, the man they are trying to counter.

Last week, China’s political elite supported Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third term, consolidating his grip and making him communist China’s longest-serving head of state since the founding of the country in 1949.

Xi Jinping, the most determined Chinese leader in a generation, sought to shake up the Western powers by expanding the country’s military power and expanding China’s influence across the Indo-Pacific.

Richard Dunley from the University of New South Wales said Australia is under pressure to respond after years of inaction and the proposal is an impressive scramble for a viable plan.

This is the final roll of the dice. And they succeeded in threading the eye of the needle to find something plausible.

Diplomacy was rushed ahead of Monday’s announcement to avoid the shocking impact of the original 2021 announcement, which accused French President Emmanuel Macron of lying to former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison when he withdrew a deal worth A$90 billion. Buy a French submarine.

The deal would have delivered new submarines on a faster schedule, but they would have been conventional diesel-powered ships rather than state-of-the-art nuclear submarines.

Australia learned from the diplomatic conflict and senior leaders, including Albanians, made about 60 phone calls to allies and local neighbors to inform them before the plan was announced, according to Australian Defense Minister Richard Males.

China was not one of them.

Biden told reporters on Monday that he planned to talk to Xi Jinping soon but did not say when, adding that he was not worried that Xi would view the AUKUS announcement as an invasion.

This contrasts with sentiment emanating from Beijing, including accusations that the three are fomenting an arms race in Asia.

At a daily briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said AUKUS partners had completely ignored the concerns of the international community and went further on the wrong and dangerous path.

He said the deal would stimulate an arms race, undermine the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and undermine regional peace and stability.

Peter Dean, director of foreign policy and defense at the University of Sydney’s Center for American Studies, said China’s claims were exaggerated.

When it comes to the arms race in the Indo-Pacific, there is only one country in the race, China, he told CNN.

Ristian Atriandi Supriyanto of the Australian National University’s Center for Strategic and Defense Studies said smaller countries around the region were eyeing AUKUS plans.

He said the increased rotational presence of US and British submarines in Australia increased the need for China to monitor these forces, increasing the likelihood of accidents or incidents at sea.

Biden stressed on Monday that he wants the world to understand that the deal is about nuclear weapons, not nuclear weapons.

According to the White House fact sheet, the US and UK will provide Australian nuclear material for sealed welding power units that do not require refueling. Australia has committed to disposing of Australian nuclear waste on defense-owned land. But that won’t happen until at least the late 2050s, when Virginia-class ships are retired.

Australia has said it does not have the ability to enrich it to weapons grade, will not acquire it, and wants to comply with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) principles on non-proliferation.

The AUKUS initiative is an acknowledgment by Australia that without a submarine capable of spending long periods of time at great depths, Australia is not prepared to respond to China in the Indo-Pacific.

Dunley from the University of New South Wales said it was very complex and very dangerous.

But when the original announcement and decision were made for 2021, there were few good options left for Australia. So I think they came out as well as they could have done.”

Projects of this size present challenges as they contain many moving parts that have potential cascading effects on schedule and cost.

The deal includes port and fleet upgrades, including extending the operational life of Australia’s Collins-class submarines into the 2040s to support the nuclear transition.

You have to take the subs out for quite some time to repair them, and if there are delays or cascading problems you could see the problem that Australia doesn’t really have enough subs to maintain its current crew force, let alone build up. Dunley said.

All three countries are racing to expand their fleets, so training enough staff could be a serious problem, Dunley said.

The security factor of roles means that the pool of skilled workers is necessarily shallow. Efforts are being made in every country to entice potentially challenging trainees to live below sea level for months at a time in a competitive job market.

And there are funds.

The Australian government says it will find a cost of up to $245 billion (A$368 billion) at 0.15 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) annually over 30 years.

Max Bergmann, European program director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the deal would ultimately require healthy economies and all three countries are coping with cost-of-living pressures.

The UK economy is not doing well. And it will require a thriving economy that can sustain the level of necessary spending, he said at a press briefing.

The move to allow Xi Jinping to retain Chinese leadership for life means he could be approaching the 90s by the time Australia and Britain launch their new AUKUS fleets.

Until then, the landscape of the Indo-Pacific could change drastically.

Xi Jinping, 69, has made it clear that the issue of Taiwan, an island democracy claimed by the CCP but never ruled by it, cannot be passed on to another generation indefinitely.

Now Australia has said it is confident of continued bipartisan support in Washington for the program, which will rely on the continued transfer of nuclear material and other weapons secrets from the United States.

Defense Secretary Marles said Monday he went into the matter with a high level of confidence.

But the risk remains that over the next few years, an introverted American leader in the style of former President Donald Trump, or even Trump himself, could emerge to threaten the deal.

Charles Edel, senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the deal was more than a combined effort to change China’s calculations of the security environment.

It means changing the industrial shipbuilding capabilities of all three countries, meaning a technology accelerator, changing the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, and ultimately changing the model of how the United States operates. Join and empower your closest allies.

