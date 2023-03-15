The Last of Us HBO: Joel was right… mostly





This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us HBO. If you haven’t caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free Season 1 review.

The Last of Us presents us with the story of a relationship, of two people in different circumstances whose lives end up merging into a new family and finding hope and joy even in the darkest of conditions. Endgame was always meant to start a conversation. How does Joel choose one life over all others? How does he choose to save Ellie around the world? How could we do such a thing? What immorality! Except that’s not the case. Not the way the HBO series presented it, at least.

As you may recall, Firefly forces ambushed and abducted Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on their way to the hospital in the final part of their journey. When Joel wakes up, he’s separated from Ellie and Marlene (Merle Dandridge) tells him that his charge is prepped for brain surgery. Two key points of their conversation? The operation will kill Ellie, and the Fireflies didn’t tell her about this treat before sedating her for the operation. Upon hearing the news, Joel snaps and smashes his way through the hospital, killing almost everyone in his path. His final kill is that of Marlene, who insists he knows Ellie would have made the choice the Fireflies tried to make for her but, like the rest of the Fireflies’ full brain surgery plan, his statement misses. evidence to back it up.

There were some meta arguments from Naughty Dog regarding the original iteration of the ending that we have to assume that killing Ellie would result in a cure for the cordyceps infestation. I disagree with this line of textual argument. But, even if I did, Joel was still right based on the information presented to him, and one key change from the game in the show only makes that more true. The HBO series’ shift from spores to tendrils completely changes the nature of the virus, leaving us with a lot of questions about the Fireflies scheme and what kind of data they have to support their plan to murder teenage girls.

I’ll just say it: Fireflies don’t have their shit together. It seems unlikely that they have the neuroscientists and infectious disease experts needed to solve all of this. Marlene confirmed that they had lost half their numbers just by crossing the country! Are we really supposed to believe that they have the resources to possibly, perhaps, pull off this incredibly difficult process of stopping the cordyceps from further ravaging humanity? I really don’t think so. I think they’re going to kill Ellie for no reason. Or, at the very least, that they don’t yet have enough data to be sure they won’t.

Why the decision to immediately knock out Joel and rush Ellie into fatal brain surgery? Why not run tests on Ellie’s living tissue? Collect and test his blood? Is exploratory surgery not life-threatening? Try some experiments? X-ray it? See how or if anything changes as she becomes an adult? There are so many learning opportunities they immediately cut off why is fatal brain surgery step 1 and not step 25? Or step 50? Which begs the ultimate question: why are they rushing into this? If they fail, they will have killed the only living immune person on Earth they are aware of and ruined their only chance.

I want to go back to the big show-related change: tendrils instead of spores. Cordyceps now shoot creepy coarse tendrils out of their hosts and into new victims, much like how true cordyceps grow tendrils of mycelium inside their hosts’ bodies. They said cordyceps grow in the brain, right? It’s funny, because real-world cordyceps infect every tissue except the brain, stimulating the muscles directly like a horrible corpse puppet. Professor David Hughes of Penn State University, who studied the relationship between carpenter ants and the parasite Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, found this to be true with fungal cells concentrated outside the brain without ever penetrating it, eventually severing it from the rest of the body.

How did he do this? By research. By carefully studying the tissues, recreating the conditions in a lab, which the fireflies would have to do lest they kill Ellie and probably find out the cordyceps aren’t in her brain. Their numbers are dwindling, yes, but rushing into blazing guns is probably not the way they achieve their objective, it’s the perfect time for the small search party of the Fireflies to really consider the resources they have and in get the most out of it. They can’t afford to kill their best subject right away, and they should know that.

And let’s get to the last part of why fireflies are wrong: consent. They ambushed Joel and Ellie as they headed their way and prepped Ellie for surgery while Joel came elsewhere, adding to his panic. Marlene et al. assumed that Ellie would have agreed to sacrifice herself for the cure, but if that assumption was true, why didn’t they just ask her? Or better yet, tell her what the option might be, but ask her to stay and let them study her alive while they seriously figure it out? If they asked and she said yes, I want to do this, like they said they thought, Joel probably wouldn’t have done everything he did. (And, if that’s how it ended up happening, we’d be writing a completely different story.) Who cheats, ambushes, and volunteers for 100% lethal surgery? Assholes, who is it? If they weren’t so afraid of getting a no, why not get her consent right off the bat? And why stun, disorient, then tell his keeper Joel McMurderFactory enough time to act in advance?

Joel was wrong to kill the surgeon outright (for many reasons). But at the top of that list, he would probably still be a good choice to help find the cure, and the fact that there are probably few surgeons left in the world. But he was right to save Ellie’s life, which ultimately meant fighting his way through a hospital because the Fireflies weren’t going to let him go under any circumstances because she deserved the chance to make her own decisions, and Marlene was unable to present any real science to support her plan to murder children. Of course, there were emotions behind his call. But at the end of the day, he was in charge of protecting Ellie. What would each of us do if a child under our protection was (to our knowledge) about to be killed for no useful or logical reason?

What do you think, however? Was Joel right? Or do you think enough context was provided on the show that he should have let the proceedings continue? Let’s discuss it (respectfully, please) in the comments!

