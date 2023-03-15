Aukus: US, UK and Australia sign nuclear submarine deal with China watching





Australia has announced that it will operate a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines based on British designs as both countries modernize their navies.

Aukus deals involving the UK, US and Australia will see the new boats into service in the late 2030s following a construction phase that will create thousands of jobs in the UK.

Announcing the deal, along with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Rishi Sunak said the partnership will deliver one of the world’s most advanced submarines from a British shipyard. He said it would create thousands of jobs.

BAE mock-up of what the SSN-AUKUS submarine would look like

The new SSN-Aukus submarine will operate for the Royal Navy until the late 2030s, according to plans, and will provide Australia with its first nuclear capability.

The British submarines will be built primarily by BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria and Rolls-Royce. They will replace the Royal Navy’s Astute-class boats when they go into action. The plan could double the number of British Hunter-Killer submarines.

Australia’s boats will be built in South Australia with some parts manufactured in the UK and will be put into service in the early 2040s.

The three leaders met in San Diego to announce the next phase of the Aukus program.

Mr. Sunak said this is the most important multilateral defense partnership in generations.

The leaders of the three countries met in the United States for a trilateral meeting and announced their partnership.

Aukus aligns our enduring commitment to freedom and democracy with the most advanced military, scientific and technological capabilities, he said.

For the first time ever, a fleet of three submarines working together across the Atlantic and Pacific means keeping the seas free, open and prosperous for decades to come.

As part of the agreement, Australia will purchase a US Virginia-class submarine as a stopgap until the new ships are operational in the 2030s. The new submarines will also incorporate American technology.

The three countries maintain that the agreement did not increase nuclear proliferation risks.

Mr Sunak said: The Aukus partnership and the submarines we are building at our UK shipyards are a tangible demonstration of our commitment to global security.

This partnership is built on the foundation of our shared values ​​and resolute focus on maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

And I’m thrilled to see that with the initiatives announced today, the UK’s pioneering design expertise will protect our people and allies into the next generation.

The Aukus partnership was announced in 2021 as Australia works to counter China’s determined actions in the Pacific.

The latest step comes as Britain publishes an updated consolidated review of foreign and security policy that highlights China’s more aggressive stance.

Mr Sunak from San Diego on Sunday

The deal caused a diplomatic rift with France, which expected to supply diesel-powered submarines to the Canberra government.

The additional $5 billion in defense spending announced by Mr. Sunak will, in part, help develop the next phase of the Aukus program.

This will receive ongoing funding over the next 10 years and will build on the $2 billion invested in the Dreadnought-class submarine program last year.

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said: This is an important step forward for our three countries as we work together to contribute to security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world.

Supporting thousands of jobs across the UK, with many jobs in the North West of England, the effort will promote prosperity across the UK and showcase the excellence of British industry to allies and partners.

The Aukus program will bring close cooperation between the three countries.

From 2023, Australian military and civilian personnel will be deployed to industrial bases in both countries to accelerate training of Australian personnel with the US and Royal Navy.

The US plans to increase visits by nuclear-powered submarines to Australian ports this year, and the UK plans to increase visits in 2026.

From 2027, British and American boats can be forward-deployed to Australia to assist with training and professional development.

The three countries argued that the agreement did not increase nuclear proliferation risks.

The ships carry conventional weapons and the reactors are sealed so they never need refueling for life.

