A Russian plane shot down an American drone over the Black Sea





A Russian fighter jet intercepted a US Air Force drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, US officials confirmed, shooting down the US plane in what Pentagon officials warned could lead to involuntary escalation.

President Biden was briefed Tuesday morning about the incident, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters, also calling it “unprofessional” and “dangerous.”

“It’s not uncommon for there to be interceptions by Russian planes of American planes over the Black Sea,” Kirby said. “And there have been, even over the past few weeks, there have been other interceptions. But this one is obviously noteworthy because of how dangerous and unprofessional it was…causing the destruction of one of our planes.

The United States European Command said in a statement that the American MQ-9 Reaper drone was flying over international waters in the Black Sea, flanked by two Russian jets, when one of the jets flew in front of the drone and spilled fuel. fuel. One of the jets then damaged the unmanned drone’s propeller, forcing it to land in the Black Sea.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was performing routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said General James B. Hecker, commander of the United States Air Forces. Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement. “In fact, this dangerous and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused the two planes to crash.”

The incident happened around 7:03 a.m. local time, just after 1 a.m. in Washington, DC, the agency said.

U.S. European Command called the Russian pilots’ actions “dangerous” and noted that they “could lead to miscalculations and unintended escalation.”

The incident came amid heightened tensions between Russia and the United States, with the Biden administration imposing sanctions and seeking to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. The United States had been operating over the Black Sea for more than a year, Kirby said, before the Russian invasion began.

“It’s not uncommon for the Russians to intercept non-Russian aircraft over the Black Sea,” Kirby said. “I want to emphasize that this MQ-9 was operating in international airspace over international waters and posed no threat to anyone, and was a dangerous and unprofessional interception.”

The State Department planned to contact Russian officials to raise concerns, Kirby said, but it was unclear if it had done so yet.

Kirby added that the United States would not be deterred from flying in international airspace and over international waters, including over the Black Sea, following Tuesday’s incident.

The fallout from the incident will be closely watched, given ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United States imposed sanctions on Russia to slow down its war effort in Ukraine and, like other European allies, also provided military and economic assistance to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by saying that support for Ukraine amounted to aggression towards Russia.

But Washington and Moscow have tried to keep the lines of communication open over the past year to avoid an unnecessary escalation of the conflict.

In February, US warplanes intercepted Russian warplanes near Alaskan airspace twice in two days. US officials said the activity was not considered a threat or a provocation.

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger said Tuesday that the collision raises a disturbing scenario.

“That’s probably my biggest worry – both there and in the Pacific – is an aggressive Russian or Chinese pilot or a ship’s captain or something getting too close, not realizing where they are, causes a crash, and it’s two in the morning and we’re trying to unpack this as fast as we can. I’m really worried about that,” he said over lunch at the National Press Club in Washington.

“In other words, intentionally or not, things are colliding, causing a collision, and then two great nations, powerful nations, trying to sort it out at two in the morning,” Berger added.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the State Department is in the process of summoning Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, to the department to hear their strong objections directly from senior officials. against “the dangerous and unprofessional interception by Russian aircraft.

Price added that the United States is unable to categorize the Russian motivations behind the downing of the American drone.

Russia says US drone abruptly maneuvered and crashed into water

The engagement with Antonov is expected to take place later Tuesday afternoon, Price said, and added that US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has filed objections to Moscow with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The United States has also engaged at “high levels” with allies and partners to brief them on the incident and let them know what the United States knows and as further details are gathered. , Price said.

Updated at 2:41 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3899844-russian-jet-intercepts-us-drone-over-black-sea-forcing-it-down/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related